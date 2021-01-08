At Home Group Inc. Provides Update Ahead of ICR and Wolfe Research Events

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today provided an update on comparable store sales for the fourth quarter ending January 30, 2021 as well as current liquidity.

Lee Bird, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “Fourth quarter comps for both our everyday and seasonal assortments are playing out ahead of our expectations, and our balance sheet remains in great shape. We are excited about the continued strong momentum in our business and our inventory position as we head into fiscal 2022.”