Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Rating of Bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S from Capital Centre T

Today, Fitch Ratings announced their AAA rating of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) issued from Realkredit Danmark’s Capital Centre T, an upgrade from AA+.

Realkredit Danmark is the only specialised mortgage bank in Denmark that is rated by three rating agencies. Today’s announcement implies that both Fitch Ratings, S&P Global and Scope Ratings have assigned their highest possible rating, AAA to Realkredit Danmark’s rated bonds.

The ratings emphasise the robust credit quality and resilient profitability of Realkredit Danmark. Realkredit Danmark believes the announced rating to confirm investors’ trust in Realkredit Danmark and the Danish mortgage banking system.





