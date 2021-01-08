 

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Rating of Bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S from Capital Centre T

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 12:48  |  28   |   |   

To

NASDAQ Copenhagen 		  Executive Board
Lersø Parkallé 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Tel. +45 70 12 53 00
Fax +45 45 14 96 22



 

 
8 January 2021



Company announcement No. 3/2021

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Rating of Bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S from Capital Centre T


Today, Fitch Ratings announced their AAA rating of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) issued from Realkredit Danmark’s Capital Centre T, an upgrade from AA+.

Realkredit Danmark is the only specialised mortgage bank in Denmark that is rated by three rating agencies. Today’s announcement implies that both Fitch Ratings, S&P Global and Scope Ratings have assigned their highest possible rating, AAA to Realkredit Danmark’s rated bonds.

The ratings emphasise the robust credit quality and resilient profitability of Realkredit Danmark. Realkredit Danmark believes the announced rating to confirm investors’ trust in Realkredit Danmark and the Danish mortgage banking system.


Yours faithfully,

The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S


Any additional questions should be addressed to CRO, Klaus Kristiansen, phone +45 45 13 20 26.

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Rating of Bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S from Capital Centre T To NASDAQ Copenhagen Executive Board Lersø Parkallé 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk   Tel. +45 70 12 53 00 Fax +45 45 14 96 22    8 January 2021 Company announcement No. 3/2021 Fitch Ratings Upgrades the Rating of Bonds issued by Realkredit …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board