Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, January 8, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.
|Live conference call
|
US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 7237505
|Live webcast (listen-only)
|
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
|Web replay
|
Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Friday,
February 5, 2021 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
|Telephone replay
|
Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Friday, February 5, 2021, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 7237505
The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, February 5, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)
About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.
|
Wertpapier
