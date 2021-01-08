 

DGAP-News Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.01.2021, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

08.01.2021 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Guildford, UK, January 8, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 7237505
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Friday,
February 5, 2021 at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Telephone replay Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Friday, February 5, 2021, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 7237505

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Friday, February 5, 2021 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

Seite 1 von 3
Linde Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Quarter Results Linde Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule 08.01.2021 / 13:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Linde Announces Fourth Quarter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG plant bezugsrechtslose Barkapitalerhöhung
EQS-News: u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-Adhoc: Norddeutsche Steingut Aktiengesellschaft: Norddeutsche Steingut AG verkauft das Firmengrundstück ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Fielmann AG: Fielmann exceeds FY 2020 forecast
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG Plans CHF 70 Million Raise to Fuel Growth
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für Q4 2020 und das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP in Verhandlungen über Erwerb von RVM
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.12.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
30.12.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 30.12.2020 - 10.00 Uhr
30.12.20
ROUNDUP/'HB': Linde-Vorstand Lamba gilt als Nachfolger für Chef Angel
30.12.20
WDH/'HB': Linde-Vorstand Lamba gilt als Nachfolger für Chef Angel
29.12.20
'HB': Linde-Neuzugang Lamba gilt als Nachfolger für Chef Angel
29.12.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: SAP gewinnt Vertrauen zurück - Qualtrics-Börsengang naht
22.12.20
NORDLB belässt LINDE plc auf 'Halten'
21.12.20
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
21.12.20
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
21.12.20
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
88
die neue Linde PLC (LIN) = alte Linde + Praxair