 

First Complete Home Cinema Bundles with Hisense TVs, WiSA SoundSend Wireless Audio Transmitter and Platin Audio 5.1 Speakers Available at Retail

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 13:00  |  18   |   |   

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that consumer electronics retailer Electronic Express is now offering multiple home cinema bundles complete with smart TVs from WiSA member Hisense, the newly launched WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, and the WiSA Certified Monaco 5.1 home cinema speaker system with virtual Dolby Atmos capabilities. The bundles start as low as $999.95 (US MSRP) and are now available for purchase directly from Electronic Express.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005031/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to deliver groundbreaking offers with WiSA speaker products, like the unique and affordable Hisense TV bundle options with Platin Monaco and the WiSA SoundSend,” said Abe Yazdian of Electronic Express. Aasma Shrestha of Electronic Express also noted, “WiSA is becoming a growing home cinema category based on the Association’s work with leading WiSA member brands like Hisense, Klipsch, Enclave and Platin Audio whose products are popular on ElectronicExpress.com.”

For the first time, consumers can purchase complete home theater systems with robust WiSA Certified wireless audio and the stunning visual clarity and content accessibility of a 4K smart TV that start at under $1,000 and offer savings ranging from $200 to $500. These tremendous value-meets-quality bundles are the first of their kind in the industry and enable anyone to own and experience amazing home cinema with immersive, theater-quality audio that can be set up in minutes.

Electronic Express is selling four bundles complete with Hisense 4K smart TVs ranging from 43-75 inches. The compact Monaco speakers from Platin Audio are Tuned by THX and perfectly combine high-definition audio quality, modern design and robust wireless audio connections. The included WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter works with any smart TV, including those from Hisense, via an ARC/eARC connection and wirelessly transmits high-resolution audio to the Monaco speakers. SoundSend transmits high-quality 24-bit/96kHz audio and decodes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos audio. SoundSend also provides advanced tuning capabilities via a mobile application including My Zone which calibrates the home cinema system by adjusting the sound from each speaker to suit the room’s acoustics and create a sweet spot where the best possible sound can be experienced.

Seite 1 von 2


Summit Wireless Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Complete Home Cinema Bundles with Hisense TVs, WiSA SoundSend Wireless Audio Transmitter and Platin Audio 5.1 Speakers Available at Retail WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that consumer electronics retailer Electronic Express is now offering multiple home cinema bundles complete with smart TVs from WiSA member Hisense, the newly launched …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Summit Wireless Technologies Launches the First Low-cost IoT Module to Support Wireless Multichannel Audio
16.12.20
WiSA SoundSend Named A CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree
14.12.20
WiSA Membership Grows to Over 70 Brands