First Complete Home Cinema Bundles with Hisense TVs, WiSA SoundSend Wireless Audio Transmitter and Platin Audio 5.1 Speakers Available at Retail

WiSA LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that consumer electronics retailer Electronic Express is now offering multiple home cinema bundles complete with smart TVs from WiSA member Hisense, the newly launched WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter, and the WiSA Certified Monaco 5.1 home cinema speaker system with virtual Dolby Atmos capabilities. The bundles start as low as $999.95 (US MSRP) and are now available for purchase directly from Electronic Express.

“We’re excited to deliver groundbreaking offers with WiSA speaker products, like the unique and affordable Hisense TV bundle options with Platin Monaco and the WiSA SoundSend,” said Abe Yazdian of Electronic Express. Aasma Shrestha of Electronic Express also noted, “WiSA is becoming a growing home cinema category based on the Association’s work with leading WiSA member brands like Hisense, Klipsch, Enclave and Platin Audio whose products are popular on ElectronicExpress.com.”

For the first time, consumers can purchase complete home theater systems with robust WiSA Certified wireless audio and the stunning visual clarity and content accessibility of a 4K smart TV that start at under $1,000 and offer savings ranging from $200 to $500. These tremendous value-meets-quality bundles are the first of their kind in the industry and enable anyone to own and experience amazing home cinema with immersive, theater-quality audio that can be set up in minutes.

Electronic Express is selling four bundles complete with Hisense 4K smart TVs ranging from 43-75 inches. The compact Monaco speakers from Platin Audio are Tuned by THX and perfectly combine high-definition audio quality, modern design and robust wireless audio connections. The included WiSA SoundSend audio transmitter works with any smart TV, including those from Hisense, via an ARC/eARC connection and wirelessly transmits high-resolution audio to the Monaco speakers. SoundSend transmits high-quality 24-bit/96kHz audio and decodes Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital+, Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos audio. SoundSend also provides advanced tuning capabilities via a mobile application including My Zone which calibrates the home cinema system by adjusting the sound from each speaker to suit the room’s acoustics and create a sweet spot where the best possible sound can be experienced.