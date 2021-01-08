 

Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Provide Updates on its Research and Development Programs and Outlook for 2021 at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced that Jay R. Luly, Ph.D., Enanta’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an update across its pipeline programs in virology and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), including its newest candidate, EDP-721, a novel oral hepatitis B virus (HBV) RNA destabilizer and the expansion of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) platform with a new RSV-L inhibitor program, as well as provide an update on its plans for 2021 during Enanta’s presentation at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. ET.

“Throughout 2020, Enanta made meaningful progress with the initiation of five clinical trials across our pipeline. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2021, starting with the introduction today of our newest HBV clinical candidate, EDP-721, a novel RNA destabilizer with the potential to reduce the production of multiple HBV proteins, which we believe could be a key component in achieving a functional cure in this indication,” stated Jay R. Luly, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enanta Pharmaceuticals. “Robust pre-clinical data has demonstrated that EDP-721 has the potential to reduce HBsAg production with HBV pan-genomic activity and exhibits additive to synergistic activity with approved nucleoside therapies and with Enanta’s HBV core inhibitor, EDP-514. These data give us the confidence to progress EDP-721 into a Phase 1 clinical study by mid-2021, bringing us one step closer to developing an all-oral, triple regimen that could be a functional cure for patients living with chronic HBV.”

“We are also excited about the expansion of our RSV program, highlighted by our new discovery of potent RSV L-inhibitors. We look forward to continuing our progress throughout 2021 with multiple milestones expected across our pipeline, including the initiation of our Phase 2 study of EDP-938 in pediatric patients with RSV this quarter, preliminary data from two Phase 1b studies of EDP-514 in HBV in the second quarter, and results from our Phase 1 study of EDP-297 in development for the treatment of NASH, also in the second quarter. Furthermore, we expect to have preliminary information from an initial interim analysis of our Phase 2b NASH study of EDP-305 around mid-year, which we will use to help with further internal assessment of our NASH program,” continued Dr. Luly. “Overall, 2021 is shaping up to be an exciting, catalyst-heavy year for Enanta, and we believe we are well-positioned to extend our track record of success heading into the new year.”

