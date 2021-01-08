 

Can-Fite Announces Publication of Namodenoson Liver Cancer Study in Peer Reviewed Journal—Cancers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced a scientific paper titled, “Namodenoson in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Child–Pugh B Cirrhosis: Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial” was published in the peer reviewed journal Cancers.

The paper highlights and analyzes results from Can-Fite’s Phase II study, a randomized placebo-controlled trial to investigate Namodenoson as a 2nd-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and moderate hepatic dysfunction, as defined by Child–Pugh B (CPB) scores of 7–9. Even though the trial did not meet its primary endpoint, in patients with a CPB score of 7, Namodenoson was associated with a significant improvement in 12-month overall survival and 2 patients are still under treatment for more than 3.5 years.

A pivotal Phase III study of Namodenoson as a 2nd or 3rd line treatment in HCC CPB7 patients has been designed, and both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have agreed with the protocol. Upon successful results, the trial may lead to concurrent marketing approval in the U.S. and Europe. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Status by both the FDA and EMA, in addition to Fast Track Status by the FDA. Namodenoson continues to be administered to HCC patients under a compassionate use program in Israel.

“With the publication of this study, we believe we are advancing the body of scientific data needed to bring a treatment to HCC patients with Child-Pugh B7. This subset of patients with advanced disease and borderline liver function have few, if any treatment options. Nearly all other liver cancer studies exclude these patients due to poor prognosis. As detailed in our published paper, Namodenoson significantly prolonged 12-month survival in HCC CPB7 patients in our Phase II study. We are hopeful that if our planned pivotal study produces similar results, Can-Fite will be able to offer a much needed therapy to this population of advanced liver cancer patients,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Can-Fite Announces Publication of Namodenoson Liver Cancer Study in Peer Reviewed Journal—Cancers Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced a scientific paper titled, “Namodenoson …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Teva and MedinCell Announce Positive Results for Registration Trial of Investigational ...
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity