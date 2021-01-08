Can-Fite Announces Publication of Namodenoson Liver Cancer Study in Peer Reviewed Journal—Cancers

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE American: CANF) (TASE:CFBI), a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, today announced a scientific paper titled, “Namodenoson in Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Child–Pugh B Cirrhosis: Randomized Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial” was published in the peer reviewed journal Cancers.

The paper highlights and analyzes results from Can-Fite’s Phase II study, a randomized placebo-controlled trial to investigate Namodenoson as a 2nd-line treatment for advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and moderate hepatic dysfunction, as defined by Child–Pugh B (CPB) scores of 7–9. Even though the trial did not meet its primary endpoint, in patients with a CPB score of 7, Namodenoson was associated with a significant improvement in 12-month overall survival and 2 patients are still under treatment for more than 3.5 years.

A pivotal Phase III study of Namodenoson as a 2nd or 3rd line treatment in HCC CPB7 patients has been designed, and both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have agreed with the protocol. Upon successful results, the trial may lead to concurrent marketing approval in the U.S. and Europe. Namodenoson has been granted Orphan Drug Status by both the FDA and EMA, in addition to Fast Track Status by the FDA. Namodenoson continues to be administered to HCC patients under a compassionate use program in Israel.

“With the publication of this study, we believe we are advancing the body of scientific data needed to bring a treatment to HCC patients with Child-Pugh B7. This subset of patients with advanced disease and borderline liver function have few, if any treatment options. Nearly all other liver cancer studies exclude these patients due to poor prognosis. As detailed in our published paper, Namodenoson significantly prolonged 12-month survival in HCC CPB7 patients in our Phase II study. We are hopeful that if our planned pivotal study produces similar results, Can-Fite will be able to offer a much needed therapy to this population of advanced liver cancer patients,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.