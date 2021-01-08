New Relic Promotes Bill Staples to President

The company also announced that Michael Christenson has decided to step back from his day-to-day operating role as President and Chief Operating Officer. Christenson will remain as the company’s Chief Operating Officer through the end of the fiscal year to ensure a smooth transition, and will continue as a strategic advisor to Cirne beginning in FY22 while continuing to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), a leader in observability, announced the promotion of Bill Staples to President and Chief Product Officer. Reporting directly to Founder and CEO Lew Cirne, Bill Staples adds oversight of strategy, corporate development, marketing and technical support alongside his existing leadership over product management, engineering and design. The move further aligns the company around developers and their success in creating ‘more perfect software’ with New Relic’s market-leading observability platform.

“Bill Staples is an execution-focused leader and innovator who builds and scales cloud-based businesses around a compelling vision delivered through industry-leading user experiences,” said Lew Cirne, Founder and CEO at New Relic. “The positive impact that Bill has had on our business, culture and strategy has been instrumental in our leadership in observability.”

“Bill Staples has had an undeniable influence on New Relic as a champion of the developer community in our business strategy and launch of New Relic One,” said Michael Christenson, COO, New Relic. “I look forward to seeing his user- and developer-led focus continue to transform New Relic’s technology and go to market as it energizes our entire business.”

Long-time technology executive and innovation leader Staples joined New Relic as Chief Product Officer in early 2020. During his tenure, he has served as chief architect of New Relic One to drive a simpler go to market for the company’s observability platform, fundamentally changing its packaging and pricing around the value delivered to customers and the developer community. Staples inspired the company’s renewed focus on users, driving innovation and a unified user experience to accelerate customer adoption, usage and time to value. He has been a champion for the company’s embrace of open source and open telemetry, and was instrumental in the company’s recent acquisition of Pixie Labs.