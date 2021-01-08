 

QIAGEN Announces Appointment of New Supervisory Board Member

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) announced today that Dr. Toralf Haag has been appointed a member of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. He will also become a member of the Audit Committee.

Dr. Haag was chosen as part of an expansion process launched by the Supervisory Board to further complement and enhance the Board’s already extensive experience in Life Sciences and diagnostics. The addition of Dr. Haag brings the number of current Supervisory Board members to seven.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Toralf Haag to our Supervisory Board. This appointment further deepens our expertise and experience in the Life Sciences and diagnostics,” said Lawrence Rosen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board. “This appointment of Dr. Haag is also one of the actions to come out of a review process we initiated during 2020. The Supervisory Board reaffirms its commitment to the highest level of excellence in corporate governance and working effectively with the management team to create value for QIAGEN’s stakeholders, including its shareholders.”

Dr. Haag has served since October 2018 as Chairman of the Corporate Board of Management of Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA in Germany, a global technology company with more than EUR 4 billion in annual sales and over 19,000 employees. Before joining Voith in October 2016 as Chief Financial Officer, he served for more than 11 years as CFO and Member of the Executive Committee of Lonza Group AG since August 2005. Dr. Haag began his career in 1994 as the personal assistant to the CEO of Thyssen Handelsunion AG after earning a degree in Business Administration from the University of Augsburg and a Ph.D. at the University of Kiel.

