 

FLYHT to Participate in MoneyShow January Virtual Expo

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that management will participate in the MoneyShow January Virtual Expo which will be held virtually on January 12-14, 2021. Bill Tempany, Interim CEO of FLYHT, and Alana Forbes, CFO, are scheduled to host a virtual presentation on Tuesday, January 12 at 3:20 PM ET (1:20 PM MT), followed by a Q&A session. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to listen to the webcast and to visit the virtual booth to learn more about the Company.

DATE: Tuesday, January 12, 2021
Time: 3:20 PM ET (1:20 PM MT)
LINK: http://bit.ly/FLYHTmoneyshow

More information on the MoneyShow and free registration for the webcast can be found at www.moneyshowvirtualevent.com, or by contacting FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here, or visit www.flyht.com

Contact Information:  
   
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC
Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA
Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations
403.291.7437 646.809.2183
aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com
investors@flyht.com  

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




