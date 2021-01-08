FLYHT to Participate in MoneyShow January Virtual Expo

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) announced today that management will participate in the MoneyShow January Virtual Expo which will be held virtually on January 12-14, 2021. Bill Tempany, Interim CEO of FLYHT, and Alana Forbes, CFO, are scheduled to host a virtual presentation on Tuesday, January 12 at 3:20 PM ET (1:20 PM MT), followed by a Q&A session. All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to listen to the webcast and to visit the virtual booth to learn more about the Company.



DATE: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 Time: 3:20 PM ET (1:20 PM MT) LINK: http://bit.ly/FLYHTmoneyshow

More information on the MoneyShow and free registration for the webcast can be found at www.moneyshowvirtualevent.com, or by contacting FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

