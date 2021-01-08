CareDx Transplant Leadership Showcased at ASTS 2021

CareDx is sponsoring two symposia with key clinical leaders within transplantation, the speakers covering their real-world experiences using AlloSure to optimize care for their transplant patients, and highlighting novel data on the clinical utility of AlloSure. Of note, Dr. Jason Wellen will share initial data from the ADMIRAL study on AlloSure surveillance outcomes, and Dr. Sander Florman will present the MAPLE study on AlloSure Liver.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced it will be showcasing new transplant data at the upcoming 21st Annual American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) Digital Winter Symposium.

Challenging Cases within Transplantation symposium will be held before the conference begins on January 11, 2021 with the following speakers:

Robert Stratta, MD – Wake Forest Baptist Health

Zoe Stewart, MD – NYU Langone Health

Eddie Island, MD – Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City



Optimizing Care of Transplant Patients symposium will be held on January 15, 2021 with the following speakers:

Irene K. Kim, MD – Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Jonathan S. Bromberg, MD – University of Maryland School of Medicine

Oyedolamu K. Olaitan, MBBS – Rush University Medical Center

Jason R. Wellen, MD, MBA – Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis

Sander S. Florman, MD – Mount Sinai Hospital



CareDx solutions will also be highlighted in three accepted abstracts:

Relationship of Surgical Variables in Kidney Transplantation with donor-derived cell-free DNA, Lopez-Verdugo et al., Intermountain Medical Center

AlloSure Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA for Surveillance in Simultaneous Pancreas and Kidney Transplant Recipients, Olaitan et al., Rush Medical College

Baseline Levels of dd-cfDNA after Pancreas Transplantation: Using dd-cfDNA as an Indicator for Pancreas Rejection and Biopsy Avoidance, Yoo et al., University of Maryland School of Medicine



“CareDx is leading the way at ASTS 2021 with new data and product announcements. We are glad to have CareDx bringing new innovations to transplantation, and that they use our winter symposium to share these updates with our community,” said Marwan Abouljoud, MD, Henry Ford Hospital and ASTS President.

“While we would prefer to be attending in person, ASTS has done an incredible job of moving to a virtual meeting to ensure new data and announcements can go out to the transplant surgeons across the US. CareDx is looking forward to sharing a first look at the ADMIRAL study data on surveillance AlloSure outcomes, and the design of our MAPLE study for liver transplant patients,” said Reg Seeto, CareDx CEO.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.

Sasha King

Chief Marketing Officer

415-287-2393

sking@caredx.com