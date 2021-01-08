 

CareDx Transplant Leadership Showcased at ASTS 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 13:00  |  11   |   |   

CareDx Shares Latest Clinical Data at the 21st Annual American Society of Transplant Surgeons Digital Winter Symposium

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced it will be showcasing new transplant data at the upcoming 21st Annual American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS) Digital Winter Symposium.

CareDx is sponsoring two symposia with key clinical leaders within transplantation, the speakers covering their real-world experiences using AlloSure to optimize care for their transplant patients, and highlighting novel data on the clinical utility of AlloSure. Of note, Dr. Jason Wellen will share initial data from the ADMIRAL study on AlloSure surveillance outcomes, and Dr. Sander Florman will present the MAPLE study on AlloSure Liver.

Challenging Cases within Transplantation symposium will be held before the conference begins on January 11, 2021 with the following speakers:

  • Robert Stratta, MD – Wake Forest Baptist Health
  • Zoe Stewart, MD – NYU Langone Health
  • Eddie Island, MD – Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City

Optimizing Care of Transplant Patients symposium will be held on January 15, 2021 with the following speakers:

  • Irene K. Kim, MD – Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
  • Jonathan S. Bromberg, MD – University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • Oyedolamu K. Olaitan, MBBS – Rush University Medical Center
  • Jason R. Wellen, MD, MBA – Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis
  • Sander S. Florman, MD – Mount Sinai Hospital

CareDx solutions will also be highlighted in three accepted abstracts:

  • Relationship of Surgical Variables in Kidney Transplantation with donor-derived cell-free DNA, Lopez-Verdugo et al., Intermountain Medical Center
  • AlloSure Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA for Surveillance in Simultaneous Pancreas and Kidney Transplant Recipients, Olaitan et al., Rush Medical College
  • Baseline Levels of dd-cfDNA after Pancreas Transplantation: Using dd-cfDNA as an Indicator for Pancreas Rejection and Biopsy Avoidance, Yoo et al., University of Maryland School of Medicine

“CareDx is leading the way at ASTS 2021 with new data and product announcements. We are glad to have CareDx bringing new innovations to transplantation, and that they use our winter symposium to share these updates with our community,” said Marwan Abouljoud, MD, Henry Ford Hospital and ASTS President.

“While we would prefer to be attending in person, ASTS has done an incredible job of moving to a virtual meeting to ensure new data and announcements can go out to the transplant surgeons across the US. CareDx is looking forward to sharing a first look at the ADMIRAL study data on surveillance AlloSure outcomes, and the design of our MAPLE study for liver transplant patients,” said Reg Seeto, CareDx CEO.

About CareDx
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

CONTACTS:

CareDx, Inc.
Sasha King
Chief Marketing Officer
415-287-2393
sking@caredx.com

Investor Relations
Greg Chodaczek
347-610-7010
investor@caredx.com


CareDx Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CareDx Transplant Leadership Showcased at ASTS 2021 CareDx Shares Latest Clinical Data at the 21st Annual American Society of Transplant Surgeons Digital Winter SymposiumSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans for 2021
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:01 Uhr
CareDx Agrees to Acquire TransChart and Expands EMR Connectivity to Over 90 Centers
07.01.21
CareDx Announces AlloID and Exclusive Partnership with IDbyDNA
04.01.21
CareDx’s AlloSeq HCT Wins Tender for French Stem Cell Transplant Patient Surveillance
22.12.20
CareDx Celebrates the Long-Awaited Passage of the Immuno Bill