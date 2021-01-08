 

Société Générale SA shareholding notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 13:00  |   |   |   

 

8 January 2021 13:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it of an increase in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal from 4.75% to 5.18%, based on a form submitted on 6 January 2021. The underlying transaction took place on 4 January 2021. The notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on http://corporate.arcelormittal.com under ‘Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure’.

This notification was published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

ENDS

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 18 countries. In 2019, ArcelorMittal had revenues of U.S.$70.6 billion and crude steel production of 89.8 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 57.1 million metric tonnes.

Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.

ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).

For more information about ArcelorMittal please visit: http://corporate.arcelormittal.com/


  		 
Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations  
   
Europe +44 20 7543 1156
Americas +1 312 899 3985
Retail +44 20 7543 1156
SRI +44 207543 1156
Bonds/Credit +33 171 921 026
   
   
Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
 

E-mail: 		 

press@arcelormittal.com
Phone: +442076297988
   
   
ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications  
   
Paul Weigh +44 20 3214 2419
   

ArcelorMittal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Société Générale SA shareholding notification   8 January 2021 13:00 CET ArcelorMittal (‘the Company’) announces that Société Générale SA has notified it of an increase in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in ArcelorMittal from 4.75% to 5.18%, based on a form submitted on 6 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans for 2021
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
UBS belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
05.01.21
Société Générale SA shareholding notification
30.12.20
Société Générale SA shareholding notification
24.12.20
Société Générale SA shareholding notification
23.12.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies hebt Ziel für ArcelorMittal auf 23 Euro - 'Buy'
23.12.20
JEFFERIES belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
22.12.20
ArcelorMittal extends conversion date for $1bn mandatory convertible bond
21.12.20
Deutschland: Stahl ist knapp - Verarbeiter klagen über Lieferengpässe
18.12.20
Designated person notification
17.12.20
JEFFERIES belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
2.907
ArcelorMittal