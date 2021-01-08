TG Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Presentation scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced that Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held virtually. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.



A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section, of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events. A replay of the webcast will be available on TG’s website following the event.

