Bermuda has welcomed a number of leading cryptocurrency and blockchain companies, enabling a friendly jurisdiction which has sought to work with industry to develop clear guidance around regulation. Bermuda has also emerged as a pioneer in tech, especially as it relates to blockchain-based developments. The Bermuda entity will allow for the Company to invest its resources into the various decentralized finance opportunities that present itself within a jurisdiction that has always favoured innovation.

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Routemaster Capital Inc. (the “ Company ” or “ Routemaster ”) (TSXV: RM, GR: RMJR) is pleased to announce it has set up an investment and trading subsidiary in Bermuda, DeFi Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd. It will immediately commence initial investments into a weighted portfolio of leading decentralized finance (“ DeFi ”) protocols for staking and trading purposes. The Company has also entered into an agreement with Neversink River Capital, LLC an innovative cryptocurrency manager led by asset management and technology veterans of Deutsche Bank and MIO Partners to advise and actively manage its portfolio.

“We chose Bermuda as a destination because it has been a leader in building a regulatory environment that encourages blockchain innovation and investment. Decentralized finance is the next wave of innovation happening on the blockchain, having government support and regulatory flexibility for innovation will be key to Routemaster’s trajectory,” said Olivier Roussy Newton, co-founder of DeFi Holdings and an advisor to Routemaster Capital. “We are also excited to be partnering with Neversink in parallel to initiating our Bermuda trading operations. One of our primary objectives is to invest in the most promising DeFi protocols that offer the best risk-adjusted returns to our shareholders. Neversink will help us scale the DeFi opportunity to manage the inherent complexities and protect downside corrections utilizing their suite of algorithms.”

Neversink River Capital was founded in 2019 with the objective of allowing its investors to capture the immense upside potential of cryptocurrency assets while protecting against the significant downside risks that remain in this innovative economy -- the company was founded by Benjamin Hao and David Yoon. Ben is a Ph.D. in computer science and was previously Head of Asia at Deutsche Bank Alternative Trading and Global Head of Equity Quantitative Trading at Dresdner Kleinwort. Dave was formerly a Portfolio Manager at MIO Partners and a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Co., as well as a tech entrepreneur.