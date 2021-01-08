 

REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 13:00  |  99   |   |   

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that two tobacco wholesalers in the Columbus area of Ohio are now carrying TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol among their current tobacco product offerings sold to their respective accounts in the convenience channel. Through the Company’s relationship with ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”), its first tobacco wholesaler in Ohio, the TAAT product lineup has been introduced to the warehouses of other tobacco distributors in ADCO’s network including Flichia Wholesale Distributing (“Flichia”) based in the city of Columbus, OH (population 892,000) as well as JES Wholesale (“JES”) located approximately 20 miles east of Columbus. As Ohio’s capital and most populous city, Columbus is a key market in which to build a presence as the Company seeks to prompt trials of TAAT by legal-aged smokers in all areas of Ohio. ADCO’s network of distributors across Ohio allows it to act as a “redistributor” of products such as TAAT and other products in the convenience channel, which the Company is leveraging to potentially expand within Ohio more rapidly.

At this time, TAAT is distributed primarily in northern and eastern Ohio near metropolitan centres to include Cleveland (population 383,000), Akron (population 198,000), and Canton (70,458), where ADCO is based. The placement of TAAT with other wholesalers in ADCO’s network, including Flichia and JES, can potentially enable TAAT to be distributed more widely across the state. Between redistribution through ADCO-affiliated wholesalers and in-house initiatives to solicit interest from other tobacco distributors, the Company intends to focus on placing TAAT in the product offerings of additional tobacco wholesalers during present and future launches.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cb0e827-4344-4950 ...

Store locator map from TryTAAT (http://trytaat.com) as of January 6, 2021 with annotations showing the locations of TAAT wholesalers. ADCO, Flichia, and JES are each denoted by icons with the letters “A”, “F”, and “J”, respectively.

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access SEDAR or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for a version of this press release containing all published media.

Seite 1 von 4


TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that two tobacco wholesalers in the Columbus …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans for 2021
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Breaking News bei TAAT Lifestyle: Voran mit verdreifachter Schlagkraft!
07.01.21
Tabakgroßhändler in der Region Columbus nehmen TAAT in ihr Angebot auf und erweitert damit die Präsenz des Unternehmens in Ohio
07.01.21
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
31.12.20
Breaking News! Taat Lifestyle: Ver-4-fachte Produktion möglich, aber das ist noch zu wenig. Das 2.000% Projekt!
31.12.20
TAAT plant Expansion durch die Verdoppelung der Produktionskapazität von Beyond Tobacco, die Entwicklung eines Online-Shops in den USA und die Anmeldung der Marke in 54 neuen Staaten
31.12.20
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online Store, and Filing Trademarks in 54 Countries
28.12.20
TAAT Lifestyle nach nur zwei Wochen in dutzenden Shops + positive YouTube-Bewertungen! Kaufwelle?!
28.12.20
Zweiwöchiges Update: TAAT baut Einzelhandel in Ohio weiter aus; Produktion für zusätzliche TAAT-Lieferung im Gange
28.12.20
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
22.12.20
NEWS: TAAT Lifestyle im Index der 25 stärksten Aktien aufgenommen + überzeugendes Video-Feedback erster Tester...

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:09 Uhr
17.958
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
07.01.21
116
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko