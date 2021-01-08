 

Progressive Care Announces November 2020 Results, Reports Strong Prescriptions and Covid-19 Rapid Testing Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 13:00  |  15   |   |   

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce performance data for the month of November 2020.

• Consolidated gross sales across all locations during November 2020 totaled $3.4 million, representing a 6.3% year-over-year growth when compared with November 2019.

• Prescriptions filled during November came in at approximately 42,600, which was roughly flat (down less than 1%) on a year-over-year basis.

• 340B fees grew 94% in November on a year-over-year basis, to approximately $212,000.

• The Company booked approximately $160,000 in revenues related to Rapid Results COVID-19 Virus Testing in November, up 72% on a month-over-month basis.

“While this remains a challenging environment for our clients, patients and providers, we continue to execute at a high level, and we are grateful for the opportunity to provide value for our surrounding communities,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “Overall sales continued to demonstrate a robust growth trend, our testing and TPA services surged once again, and we look forward to further growth opportunities in the months and quarters ahead given our recent physical consolidation, our upcoming Orlando, Florida expansion, and the strong logistical foundations we have laid for both the launch of Covid-19 vaccine administration and further robust growth in our COVID-19 testing services.”

The Company has also recently completed a move into its new 11,000 sq ft pharmacy space in Hallandale Beach, Florida and plans to complete the move to its new 3,700 sq ft Orlando location before the end of January, which should drive important performance gains, advances in productivity, volume, and market reach due to the space and efficiency.

“Our expanded Orlando location represents a major upgrade,” added Weisberg. “In addition to driving gains in our access to the dynamic Orlando market, the move will allow us to build out our growing 340B business and dramatically expand our rapid results testing services.”

For more information about Progressive Care, please visit the company’s website. Connect and stay in touch with us on social media:

Progressive Care Inc.

https://www.progressivecareus.com/

https://twitter.com/ProgressCareUS

PharmCoRx

https://www.pharmcorx.com/

https://twitter.com/PharmCoRx

ClearMetrX

https://www.clearmetrx.com/

https://www.facebook.com/clearmetrx/

About Progressive Care: Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Forward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Carlos Rangel

carlosr@pharmcorx.com


Progressive Care Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Progressive Care Announces November 2020 Results, Reports Strong Prescriptions and Covid-19 Rapid Testing Sales MIAMI, FL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB:RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce performance data for the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
T2 Biosystems Appoints Industry Expert Aparna Ahuja, MD as Chief Medical Officer
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans for 2021
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
Progressive Care Completes Move to New Facility, Begins Expansion Into Long-Term Care Pharmacy Market
17.12.20
Progressive Care, Inc. Announces Results of Special Meeting