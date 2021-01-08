Mesa Air Group Reports December 2020 Operating Performance
PHOENIX, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for December 2020.
Mesa Airlines reported 25,933 block hours in December 2020, a 33.9 percent drop from December 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.
Operating statistics for December 2020 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.
|Dec-20
|Dec-19
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Block Hours
|American
|12,400
|16,907
|-26.7%
|31,368
|49,423
|-36.5%
|United
|13,316
|22,305
|-40.3%
|37,389
|66,139
|-43.5%
|DHL
|217
|n/a
|N/A
|490
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|25,933
|39,212
|-33.9%
|69,247
|115,562
|-40.1%
|Dec-20
|Dec-19
|% Change
|YTD FY2021
|YTD FY2020
|% Change
|Departures
|American
|6,303
|9,689
|-34.9%
|16,381
|29,013
|-43.5%
|United
|6,374
|11,113
|-42.6%
|18,644
|33,712
|-44.7%
|DHL
|144
|n/a
|N/A
|319
|n/a
|N/A
|Total
|12,821
|20,802
|-38.4%
|35,344
|62,725
|-43.7%
|Controllable Completion Factor*
|American
|99.87%
|99.68%
|0.19%
|99.81%
|99.53%
|0.28%
|United
|100.00%
|99.98%
|0.02%
|99.98%
|99.99%
|-0.01%
|Total Completion Factor**
|American
|98.15%
|97.59%
|0.57%
|98.30%
|97.82%
|0.49%
|United
|98.75%
|99.45%
|-0.70%
|99.36%
|99.52%
|-0.16%
*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control
