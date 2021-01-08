 

Mesa Air Group Reports December 2020 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for December 2020.

Mesa Airlines reported 25,933 block hours in December 2020, a 33.9 percent drop from December 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.

Operating statistics for December 2020 and fiscal year 2021 YTD are included in the table below.

  Dec-20 Dec-19 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Block Hours              
American 12,400 16,907 -26.7%   31,368 49,423 -36.5%
United 13,316 22,305 -40.3%   37,389 66,139 -43.5%
DHL 217 n/a N/A   490 n/a N/A
Total 25,933 39,212 -33.9%   69,247 115,562 -40.1%
               
  Dec-20 Dec-19 % Change   YTD FY2021 YTD FY2020 % Change
Departures              
American 6,303 9,689 -34.9%   16,381 29,013 -43.5%
United 6,374 11,113 -42.6%   18,644 33,712 -44.7%
DHL 144 n/a N/A   319 n/a N/A
Total 12,821 20,802 -38.4%   35,344 62,725 -43.7%
               
Controllable Completion Factor*              
American 99.87% 99.68% 0.19%   99.81% 99.53% 0.28%
United 100.00% 99.98% 0.02%   99.98% 99.99% -0.01%
               
Total Completion Factor**              
American 98.15% 97.59% 0.57%   98.30% 97.82% 0.49%
United 98.75% 99.45% -0.70%   99.36% 99.52% -0.16%

*Controllable Completion Factor excludes cancellations due to weather and air traffic control

