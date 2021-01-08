Mesa Air Group Reports December 2020 Operating Performance

PHOENIX, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported Mesa Airlines’ operating performance for December 2020.



Mesa Airlines reported 25,933 block hours in December 2020, a 33.9 percent drop from December 2019 as a result of reduced schedules during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company also reported a controllable completion factor of 99.87 percent and 100 percent for its American and United operations, respectively.