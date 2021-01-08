Whitestone REIT to Participate in the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference

About Whitestone REIT Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create Communities That Thrive through Creating Local Connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

HOUSTON, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) is a leader in community-centered REITs that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers, and premier shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. The Company announced that Jim Mastandrea, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and David Holeman, Chief Financial Officer will provide a virtual overview of the Company's business to the investment community at the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference on Monday, January 11 th , and Tuesday, January 12 th , 2021.

Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years.

Whitestone’s strong balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

