Caleres to Participate in 23rd Annual ICR Conference on January 11

Caleres (NYSE: CAL, caleres.com) a diverse portfolio of consumer-driven footwear brands, today announced that members of its management team will be participating in the virtual 2021 ICR Conference. Diane Sullivan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat on Monday, January 11 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will also host meetings with institutional investors and analysts.

The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website, www.caleres.com. An online archive will be available on the site following the event.