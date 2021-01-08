 

Information regarding the long-term promotion programme of AB “Ignitis grupė” executives

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 13:29  |  51   |   |   

On 8 January 2021 representatives of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) participated in the meeting with Seimas Committee on Budgets and Finance and Committee on Economics, during which they intended to present information on long-term promotion of executives with shares.

In order to ensure transparency and information accessibility to all interested parties, the Company is publishing, via this notice, the presentation prepared for the aforementioned meeting, which is published at the Company’s website.

There are ongoing discussions in the media and at the political level about the issue of promotion of executives with shares, but the Company must note that the actual and accurate information can be found in the material event notices published at the market: the notice regarding the rules of share allocation to employees and executives was published on 17 September 2020 (link), the programme was announced by Ignitis Group on 4 December, the concluded option agreements with the Company were announced on 18 December, the same day the Company published the option agreements with key executives.  On 29 December the Company stated the rebuttal of inaccurate information published by the media.

Ignitis Group, as usual, will immediately inform of submitted or adopted decisions related to the long-term promotion programme for employees and executives.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius, Head of Public Relations
Tel. +370 620 76076
E-mail arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt


Seite 1 von 2
Ignitis Grupe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Information regarding the long-term promotion programme of AB “Ignitis grupė” executives On 8 January 2021 representatives of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group or the Company) participated in the meeting with Seimas Committee on Budgets and Finance and Committee on Economics, during which they intended to present …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:29 Uhr
Information regarding the long-term promotion programme
30.12.20
Regarding the updated Methodology on Rate of Return on Investments
30.12.20
Miscellaneous
30.12.20
Regarding the amendment of procedure description for determining the mandatory supply volume for the LNG terminal
30.12.20
Regarding the amendment of procedure description
30.12.20
Regarding AB Ignitis Gamyba agreement on isolated regime service
30.12.20
Regarding agreement on isolated regime service
30.12.20
Preliminary financial data
30.12.20
Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 11 months of 2020
29.12.20
Update: Regarding the rebuttal of information provided about the long-term motivation with share option agreement programme of key executives of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies published by VšĮ “Lietuvos nacionalinis radijas ir televizija”