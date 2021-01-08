 

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces CFO Succession Process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 13:40  |  49   |   |   

Yvan Deschamps to assume Chief Financial Officer role as François Laurin announces planned retirement from Laurentian Bank

MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank is pleased to announce that Yvan Deschamps has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the organization, effective April 6, 2021. Mr. Deschamps succeeds François Laurin, who informed the Bank of his desire to retire at the next Annual General Meeting. Mr. Laurin will continue to work closely with Mr. Deschamps to ensure his smooth transition into the role.

“I would like to thank François Laurin for his leadership and committed service to Laurentian Bank. Earlier in 2020, François indicated to the Board of Directors and the executive team his desire to retire and agreed to extend his tenure until this year to ensure a smooth succession process and to support my onboarding as new CEO. His leadership has ensured the Bank’s strong capital and liquidity positions and his mentorship has provided our organization with an excellent internal candidate for our new CFO,” said Rania Llewellyn, President & CEO.

“It has been a privilege to help lead Laurentian Bank over the last five years and I am confident that Yvan will be highly successful in his new role,” said Mr. Laurin. “I would also like to thank my colleagues and all the Bank’s customers and partners for making this such a rewarding experience.”

Yvan Deschamps has more than 25 years of leadership experience in finance and corporate development. He joined the Bank as Vice President, Corporate Development in 2016 and has served as Senior Vice President, Finance, Accounting & Corporate Development since 2017. Before joining Laurentian, Mr. Deschamps served in progressively senior roles at Real Ventures, CAE Inc., Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, and Bell Canada. He holds the CPA, CGA designation and is a graduate of the University of Sherbrooke, where he obtained a B.B.A. and an M.Sc. in Finance.

“Yvan has demonstrated great enthusiasm and depth of financial expertise, which will serve him well in this new role. I look forward to welcoming him to the Executive Committee as we work to reset our priorities, refocus our efforts and renew the passion and pride of our employees. Together we will build One Bank to provide long-term sustainable value to our customers, our communities and our shareholders," said Ms. Llewellyn.

About Laurentian Bank Financial Group

Founded in 1846, Laurentian Bank Financial Group is a diversified financial services provider whose mission is to help its customers improve their financial health. The Laurentian Bank of Canada and its entities are collectively referred to as Laurentian Bank Financial Group (the “Group” or the “Bank”).

With more than 2,900 employees guided by the values of proximity, simplicity and honesty, the Group provides a broad range of advice-based solutions and services to its personal, business and institutional customers. With pan-Canadian activities and a presence in the U.S., the Group is an important player in numerous market segments.

The Group has $44.2 billion in balance sheet assets and $27.8 billion in assets under administration.

Information:

Fabrice Tremblay
fabrice.tremblay@lbcfg.ca
Office: 514 284-4500, ext. 40020
Cell: 438 989-6070


Laurentian Bank of Canada Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces CFO Succession Process Yvan Deschamps to assume Chief Financial Officer role as François Laurin announces planned retirement from Laurentian Bank MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Laurentian Bank is pleased to announce that Yvan Deschamps has been appointed to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
Rania Llewellyn, President and CEO of Laurentian Bank Financial Group to speak at the RBC Capital Markets Canadian Bank CEO Conference
24.12.20
Representation of unionized employees of Laurentian Bank
14.12.20
Laurentian Bank Recognizes the Exceptional Contribution of Mr. Claude Castonguay