Biogen Announces First Patient Treated in RESPOND Study Evaluating Benefit of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in Patients Treated With Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec)

The global Phase 4 RESPOND study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of SPINRAZA in patients with a suboptimal clinical response to Zolgensma



Clinical and real-world experience have reported that some patients previously treated with Zolgensma have also been treated with SPINRAZA 1,2,3,4

Biogen remains committed to exploring the potential of SPINRAZA to optimize outcomes for patients with SMA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that the first patient has been treated in the global clinical study, RESPOND. The Phase 4 study will examine the clinical benefit and assess the safety of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in infants and children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) who still have unmet clinical needs following treatment with gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec). RESPOND will be conducted at approximately 20 sites worldwide and aims to enroll up to 60 children with SMA.

“SMA treatments have changed what is possible for children born with the disease but they have also raised new questions,” said Dr. Nicole Gusset, President of SMA Europe and mother of a child with SMA. “We appreciate that the RESPOND study will collect data to help provide answers so individuals living with SMA can make informed treatment decisions.”

Children with SMA do not produce enough survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, which is critical for the maintenance of motor neurons that support sitting, walking and basic functions of life like breathing and swallowing. The RESPOND study will seek to understand if the proven efficacy of SPINRAZA and its mechanism of action, which leads to continuous production of SMN protein, may also benefit patients who have been insufficiently treated with gene therapy.

“In clinical practice, there is a sense of urgency to address motor neuron loss in SMA from the earliest sign or even prior to symptoms, to prevent additional disease progression,” said Julie Parsons, M.D., professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Neurology and Haberfeld Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neuromuscular Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and primary investigator of the RESPOND study. “In some patients treated with gene therapy, we have recognized that further motor neuron protection may be needed. Our hope is that results from RESPOND will demonstrate if SPINRAZA can optimize treatment for some of our youngest patients.”