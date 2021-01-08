 

Biogen Announces First Patient Treated in RESPOND Study Evaluating Benefit of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in Patients Treated With Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 13:30  |  90   |   |   

  • The global Phase 4 RESPOND study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of SPINRAZA in patients with a suboptimal clinical response to Zolgensma
  • Clinical and real-world experience have reported that some patients previously treated with Zolgensma have also been treated with SPINRAZA1,2,3,4
  • Biogen remains committed to exploring the potential of SPINRAZA to optimize outcomes for patients with SMA

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) today announced that the first patient has been treated in the global clinical study, RESPOND. The Phase 4 study will examine the clinical benefit and assess the safety of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in infants and children with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) who still have unmet clinical needs following treatment with gene therapy Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec). RESPOND will be conducted at approximately 20 sites worldwide and aims to enroll up to 60 children with SMA.

“SMA treatments have changed what is possible for children born with the disease but they have also raised new questions,” said Dr. Nicole Gusset, President of SMA Europe and mother of a child with SMA. “We appreciate that the RESPOND study will collect data to help provide answers so individuals living with SMA can make informed treatment decisions.”

Children with SMA do not produce enough survival motor neuron (SMN) protein, which is critical for the maintenance of motor neurons that support sitting, walking and basic functions of life like breathing and swallowing. The RESPOND study will seek to understand if the proven efficacy of SPINRAZA and its mechanism of action, which leads to continuous production of SMN protein, may also benefit patients who have been insufficiently treated with gene therapy.

“In clinical practice, there is a sense of urgency to address motor neuron loss in SMA from the earliest sign or even prior to symptoms, to prevent additional disease progression,” said Julie Parsons, M.D., professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Neurology and Haberfeld Family Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neuromuscular Disorders at Children’s Hospital Colorado and the University of Colorado School of Medicine, and primary investigator of the RESPOND study. “In some patients treated with gene therapy, we have recognized that further motor neuron protection may be needed. Our hope is that results from RESPOND will demonstrate if SPINRAZA can optimize treatment for some of our youngest patients.”

Seite 1 von 5


Biogen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biogen Announces First Patient Treated in RESPOND Study Evaluating Benefit of SPINRAZA (nusinersen) in Patients Treated With Zolgensma (onasemnogene abeparvovec) The global Phase 4 RESPOND study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of SPINRAZA in patients with a suboptimal clinical response to ZolgensmaClinical and real-world experience have reported that some patients previously treated with Zolgensma have …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Biotech Report: Morphosys (MOR) und Qiagen (QIA) ziehen an
07.01.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Biogen, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
06.01.21
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) rutschen ab
05.01.21
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und MorphoSys (MOR) fester; Qiagen (QIA) leichter
04.01.21
Roche: Gesund mit breitem Burggraben in 2021 starten?
03.01.21
Bayer: Mit breitem Burggraben Glyphosat in 2021 vergessen?
02.01.21
Die Tops und Flops 2020 im Nasdaq 100
02.01.21
Biogen: Mit Buffet auf den Burggraben und die Erholung in 2021 setzen
23.12.20
Biotech Report: Sektor legt zu, Evotec (EVT) fester, MorphoSys (MOR) korrigieren
22.12.20
Biotech Report: Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) ziehen an

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
66
Biogen kappt Jahresziele - Schlechtere Aussichten für Kassenschlager Tecfidera