Honey Badger Strategically Expands Thunder Bay Property Holdings

The acquired claims bolster the Company’s dominant land position along Thunder Bay’s Mainland Silver Belt (refer to Figure 1). The Company’s operational land portfolio now consists of 959 cell claims and 7 mining patents, covers 12 past-producing high-grade silver mines with historic production of 1.7 million ounces of silver, and encompasses approximately 20,000 hectares of ground.

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the additional acquisition of 82 map registered cell claims, contiguous and to the west of its property holdings, within the prolific historic Thunder Bay Silver District.

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a Canadian-based, silver-focused company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that holds and operates a dominant 20,000-hectare land portfolio well-positioned within Ontario’s prolific historic Thunder Bay Silver District. The Company’s primary focus is the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces to enhance the Company’s portfolio of assets.

The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more detailed information, please contact Eduardo Baer, CEO, at +1 416 804 0512 or via his email at ebaer@honeybadgerexp.com

The Company is in the process of revising its website and will launch a new-look website January 2021.

