 

Honey Badger Strategically Expands Thunder Bay Property Holdings

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the additional acquisition of 82 map registered cell claims, contiguous and to the west of its property holdings, within the prolific historic Thunder Bay Silver District.

The acquired claims bolster the Company’s dominant land position along Thunder Bay’s Mainland Silver Belt (refer to Figure 1). The Company’s operational land portfolio now consists of 959 cell claims and 7 mining patents, covers 12 past-producing high-grade silver mines with historic production of 1.7 million ounces of silver, and encompasses approximately 20,000 hectares of ground.

Figure 1: Map depicting Honey Badger's Property, Thunder Bay Silver District: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f862109e-57c0-4869 ...

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger is a Canadian-based, silver-focused company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that holds and operates a dominant 20,000-hectare land portfolio well-positioned within Ontario’s prolific historic Thunder Bay Silver District. The Company’s primary focus is the acquisition, development, and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces to enhance the Company’s portfolio of assets.

The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more detailed information, please contact Eduardo Baer, CEO, at +1 416 804 0512 or via his email at ebaer@honeybadgerexp.com

The Company is in the process of revising its website and will launch a new-look website January 2021.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.




