 

FOMO CORP. GETS SEC CURRENT AND PREPARES FOR ACCELERATING GROWTH

Chicago, IL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to report that the Company is now current with regard to its SEC reporting requirements as a 1934 Securities Exchange Act Company that is PCAOB audited (Public Company Accounting Oversight Board). In December 2020, management filed Forms 10-K (FY2019) and Forms 10-Q (quarters ended March 31, 2020; June 30, 2020; September 30, 2020) bringing the Company into compliance. The Company’s accountants and auditors are currently preparing the fourth quarter 2020 financials, which will include roughly six weeks of the Purge Virus, LLC (“PV”) acquisition completed October 19, 2020.

Through direct sales and channel partners, Purge Virus has generated a substantial pipeline in nursing homes, hospitality, K12 schools, native tribes, and across many institutions and government entities. To accelerate sales, PV is launching online sales using platform as a service (PaaS) provider Shopify (launched/live) and online B2B marketplace Alibaba (approved/launch underway). Together, these two online platforms support hundreds of billions of dollars of gross merchandise volume (GMV) generated by millions of businesses in the U.S. and abroad. FOMO acquisitions such as recently announced Independence LED Lighting, LLC (under LOI) and those being negotiated in smart lighting, wireless controls, Internet of Things (IoT) RaaS (robots as a service), and other areas will be reviewed for online distribution through these channels if consummated.

Said Vik Grover, CEO: “I want to thank our teammates and service providers for their hard work over the past few months which brought FOMO CORP. current. While the financials for 2019 and through September 2020 have no bearing on the future operations of the Company, they do illustrate the clean-up of an entity that was poorly capitalized and facing legal and share structure challenges. Today, debt that predated my tenure March 5, 2019 has been removed from the balance sheet through conversions into equity, with a nominal amount of loans expected to be written off as they cannot be confirmed. Additionally, a substantial lawsuit brought by a lender in 2019 has been settled, and the vast majority of shares required to address the 2017 loan have been issued. All told, these actions bring FOMO to the doorstep of a new chapter in balance sheet health setting the stage for growth as a clean/smart buildings solutions provider. Though the timing may be coincidental, our November 10, 2020 application for a name change and ticker change to “FOMO CORP./FOMO” is expected to be approved by FINRA over the near-term according to our advisors. Because we changed the legal name of the Company to FOMO CORP. with the Secretary of State of California in December 2019 and on the SEC’s EDGAR system in early 2020, I see no reason for this corporate action to be disallowed. Though there can be no guarantees on timing, I can assure you the name captures the spirit of what we want this Company to stand for – excitement for growth and for the future of our portfolio of investments.”

