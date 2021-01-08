 

Advanced Energy Acquires Versatile Power

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 13:58  |  39   |   |   

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Versatile Power, a Campbell, California-based provider of radio frequency (RF) and programmable power supplies for medical and industrial applications. This strategic acquisition further expands AE’s presence in the medical market by adding proven technologies, deep customer relationships, and a talented technical team with expertise in medical design and a medical-certified manufacturing center.

Versatile Power brings a long history in providing RF power supplies for therapeutic applications, consistent with our strategy to accelerate our presence in the medical equipment industry," said President and CEO Yuval Wasserman. “We continue to use strategic acquisitions to expand our reach and content by enhancing our portfolio of products and technologies.”

The Company expects this small acquisition to be accretive to earnings within this year. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed; management will provide more details during the fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call in February.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision. Power. Performance.

Advanced Energy Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Advanced Energy Acquires Versatile Power Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Versatile Power, a Campbell, California-based provider of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q4 2020 Index ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.01.21
Advanced Energy to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
14.12.20
Advanced Energy Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend Program
14.12.20
Advanced Energy Continues to Raise the Bar in Configurable Power Supplies With New CoolX3000
11.12.20
Advanced Energy Transforms Indoor Farming With Intelligent New Lighting Power and Control System
10.12.20
Advanced Energy Launches MAXstream RPS Product Line for Chamber Clean Applications