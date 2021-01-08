 

Correction COMPASS Pathways establishes Centre of Excellence with Sheppard Pratt to accelerate research and improve patient experience in mental health care

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 13:47  |  60   |   |   

COMPASS Pathways establishes Centre of Excellence with Sheppard Pratt
to accelerate research and improve patient experience in mental health care

London, UK – 8 January 2021


COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, is establishing its first Centre of Excellence in collaboration with The Sheppard Pratt Institute for Advanced Diagnostics and Therapeutics in Baltimore, Maryland, United States.     

The Centre of Excellence will model the “clinic of the future”, showcasing the best thinking in science, therapy, technology, and design. Working as a research facility and innovation lab, it will generate evidence to shape therapy models in mental health care, train and certify therapists, conduct clinical trials including proof-of-concept studies, and prototype digital solutions to improve patient experience. The first wave of research will focus on COMPASS’s investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy, which comprises administration of COMP360 psilocybin with psychological support from specially trained therapists.                 

Sheppard Pratt is one of the world’s leading research institutes in mental health and one of the top psychiatric hospitals in the United States. It is a leader in clinical service delivery, supporting more than 70,000 patients annually in its local community, as well as across 42 states and 19 countries. The Centre of Excellence will be led by Scott Aaronson MD, Director of Clinical Research at Sheppard Pratt, a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a fellow of the American College of Psychiatrists.

The Centre of Excellence will be built on the Sheppard Pratt Towson campus and will include at least four state-of-the-art psychedelic therapy rooms, as well as facilities for research and training. In addition to a capital investment to support the design and building work, COMPASS will fund research studies into psilocybin therapy and other therapies, led by Dr Aaronson.  

Dr Aaronson said, “The Centre of Excellence will enable us to carry out new research in the use of psilocybin therapy for a range of mental illnesses, such as depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, among others. We are already using COMP360 psilocybin in two investigator-initiated studies in psilocybin therapy for severe treatment-resistant depression and for bipolar type II depression. We can see the enormous potential that this therapy could have on the lives of millions of people with mental health conditions around the world.”

Seite 1 von 3
COMPASS Pathways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Correction COMPASS Pathways establishes Centre of Excellence with Sheppard Pratt to accelerate research and improve patient experience in mental health care COMPASS Pathways establishes Centre of Excellence with Sheppard Pratt to accelerate research and improve patient experience in mental health care London, UK – 8 January 2021 COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) (“COMPASS”), a mental health care …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:47 Uhr
COMPASS Pathways establishes Centre of Excellence with Sheppard Pratt to accelerate research and improve patient experience in mental health care
13:00 Uhr
COMPASS Pathways establishes Centre of Excellence with Sheppard Pratt to accelerate research and improve patient experience in mental health care
07:02 Uhr
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie! Einzigartiges Businessmodell ohne große Konkurrenz!
06.01.21
COMPASS Pathways plc to participate in HC Wainwright and ICR investor conferences
19.12.20
Große US-Anleger steigen ein!: Investoren wie Peter Thiel (Facebook etc.) setzen auf diesen neuen Boom-Sektor und sorgen für Kursfeuerwerke!