 

Ribbon Selects Switch Connect as its First Universal Partner in Australia New Zealand

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and network solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has appointed Switch Connect, one of Australia's premier IP-centric telecommunications providers, as its first ANZ (Australia New Zealand) universal partner.

"Ribbon is widely acknowledged as a market leader in carrier-class Unified Communications and voice routing solutions, and we see a lot of potential in working together for future projects," said Rohan Milne, Chief Executive Officer, Switch Connect. "We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship delivering best in class solutions together."

Switch Connect resells Ribbon's entire channel-ready portfolio, including Session Border Controllers (SBCs), Analytics, Security solutions and more to partners and end customers, and has Ribbon-certified engineers on staff to offer support and services. As a universal partner, it also hosts an Edgeview Service Control Center to manage and monitor customer site EdgeMarc SBCs.

"The Channel is key to our go to market strategy, and we're delighted to welcome Switch Connect as our first universal partner in ANZ," said Robert Inshaw, SVP Asia, Ribbon. "With its established reputation in the industry and experience delivering key projects for some of Australia's leading carriers and managed service providers, we're confident in their ability to help us further penetrate this important market with our state of the art capabilities."

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers global communications software and packet and optical network solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge IP solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge software security and analytics tools, as well as 5G-ready packet and optical networking solutions acquired via our recent merger with ECI Telecom. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

