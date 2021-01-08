Charlie Falcone Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Falcone joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he led the firm’s education practice, overseeing higher education, academic medicine, and digital education, and specialized in executive search and leadership advisory solutions for senior leadership across academics and healthcare. Falcone has over 30 years of clinical healthcare, executive search, and leadership advisory experience.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Charles “Charlie” Falcone joined the firm as a senior client partner and global leader of the academic sector, including academic medicine and higher education and as the director of the Korn Ferry Physician Leadership Institute. He is based in Chicago.

Previously, Falcone spent 12 years with another executive search firm as partner and managing director for the Chicago office and senior member of the healthcare practice. There, he specialized in recruiting senior and board members for academic and healthcare systems. Prior to that, he was the medical director of operating rooms and surgical services at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and clinical director for the Department of Anesthesiology. Falcone began his career on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

“Charlie has an exceptional reputation in the market and brings extensive advisory and search experience working on the successful recruitment of CEOs, chancellors, deans, presidents, chairs, chief medical officers, and board-level assignments for academic institutions, health systems, and health-related associations and societies. He will be a great asset to our team,” said Gregory Button, president, global healthcare services practice, Korn Ferry.

Falcone holds a M.D. from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He performed his residency and fellowship in Anesthesiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

