 

Charlie Falcone Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Charles “Charlie” Falcone joined the firm as a senior client partner and global leader of the academic sector, including academic medicine and higher education and as the director of the Korn Ferry Physician Leadership Institute. He is based in Chicago.

Falcone joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he led the firm’s education practice, overseeing higher education, academic medicine, and digital education, and specialized in executive search and leadership advisory solutions for senior leadership across academics and healthcare. Falcone has over 30 years of clinical healthcare, executive search, and leadership advisory experience.

Previously, Falcone spent 12 years with another executive search firm as partner and managing director for the Chicago office and senior member of the healthcare practice. There, he specialized in recruiting senior and board members for academic and healthcare systems. Prior to that, he was the medical director of operating rooms and surgical services at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and clinical director for the Department of Anesthesiology. Falcone began his career on the faculty of Harvard Medical School and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

“Charlie has an exceptional reputation in the market and brings extensive advisory and search experience working on the successful recruitment of CEOs, chancellors, deans, presidents, chairs, chief medical officers, and board-level assignments for academic institutions, health systems, and health-related associations and societies. He will be a great asset to our team,” said Gregory Button, president, global healthcare services practice, Korn Ferry.

Falcone holds a M.D. from Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He performed his residency and fellowship in Anesthesiology at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

Korn Ferry Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charlie Falcone Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced Charles “Charlie” Falcone joined the firm as a senior client partner and global leader of the academic sector, including academic medicine and higher education and as the director of the Korn Ferry Physician …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q4 2020 Index ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.01.21
Jena Abernathy Joins Korn Ferry as Sector Leader - Healthcare Board Services
21.12.20
Michael Morcos to Join Korn Ferry