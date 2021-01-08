Evergy Chief Financial Officer Tony Somma to Leave the Company

“Tony has had a distinguished career as an integral member of our leadership team,” said Mark Ruelle, Evergy Board Chair. “His expertise has been instrumental to ensuring Evergy’s strong financial foundation and our ability to achieve cost savings and other merger benefits that are well ahead of our initial plan. His contributions to the development of our Sustainability Transformation Plan (STP) build on this success and position Evergy for even greater growth and value creation. On behalf of the entire Board, I thank Tony for his dedication and service.”

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) today announced that after 27 years of service to the Company and its predecessor, Westar Energy, Tony Somma has informed the Board of Directors that he will leave the Company and retire. To support a smooth transition, Somma has agreed to continue in his current role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer until his successor is appointed. The Company will conduct a search to identify its next Chief Financial Officer.

Somma has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Evergy since its formation in 2018. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Westar Energy since 2011 and held various financial roles at Westar Energy after joining the company in 1994 in corporate development.

“Tony has established a talented finance organization to help drive the next phase of our STP as we conduct a search for his successor,” said David Campbell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I am grateful for the support Tony has shown since I joined the Company and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

“It has been a privilege to work at this incredible company, and I am proud of our many accomplishments, both after Evergy’s formation in 2018 and in my prior roles at Westar," said Somma. “With the implementation of the STP underway and David at the helm, the time is right for my transition. I look forward to watching Evergy’s continued success.”

