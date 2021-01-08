 

KB Home Enters Titusville Market and Announces the Grand Opening of Verona, a New-Home Community Priced From the $250,000s

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Verona, a new single-family home community in Titusville. In a premier location, Verona is just 30 minutes from Orlando, close to Space Coast beaches and convenient to area employers, including Port Canaveral, Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX and Harris Communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005082/en/

KB Home enters Titusville market and announces the grand opening of Verona, a new-home community priced from the $250,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

The homes at Verona showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms and master suites with walk-in closets. The community offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,500 square feet. Verona also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work. Residents will enjoy the community’s location, which is near Banana River Aquatic Preserve for kayaking, boating and nature trails and Pine Island Conservation Area for aquatic activities, manatee observation and horseback riding.

“Verona’s convenient location offers easy access to Highway 528, Highway 520, Interstate 95 and State Road A1A, for a short commute to Orlando and Medical City and just a few miles to local area employers,” said Fred Wyborski, President of KB Home’s Orlando division. “The new community offers homesites with conservation and water views and is also close to a variety of outdoor activities and beautiful area beaches. As with other KB Home communities, Verona provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a personalized, new KB home at a price that fits their budget.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to design features. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Verona sales office and model home are open for private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $250,000s.

For more information on KB Home, call 888-KB-HOMES or visit kbhome.com.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 42 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

