 

Limelight Networks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Financial Guidance on February 11, 2021

08.01.2021, 14:00   

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST). Limelight will also provide 2021 guidance at this time.

Management will host a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST). Investors can access this call toll-free at (877) 296-5190 within the United States or +1 (412) 317-5233 outside of the United States.

The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Company's website.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

