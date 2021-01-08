Limelight Networks to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and 2021 Financial Guidance on February 11, 2021
Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq:LLNW) will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. EST (1:00 p.m. PST). Limelight will also provide 2021 guidance at this time.
Management will host a conference call for investors at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST). Investors can access this call toll-free at (877) 296-5190 within the United States or +1 (412) 317-5233 outside of the United States.
The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://investors.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Company's website.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005088/en/
