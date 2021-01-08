 

Carvana Launches Internal Tuition and Education Assistance Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has launched Carvana KEYS (Keeping Education in Your Sight) to assist team members pursuing the completion of an undergraduate degree. Thousands at Carvana can now apply to pursue financial and programmatic assistance in earning their college degrees with this internal initiative.

Working with InStride, the premier global provider of strategic enterprise education programs, Carvana KEYS will help minimize the financial and logistical burdens that can be barriers to completing an undergraduate degree. There is also the opportunity for those who may not be college-ready to start with an earned admission program to jumpstart their college career. All programs are offered online through InStride’s curated global network of academic partners.

“As a vertically integrated company, we have a myriad of jobs across industries, and recognize that there are numerous paths that lead to Carvana,” said Ernie Garcia, Carvana founder and CEO. “So we’re proud to support the diverse backgrounds, experience and talents of our teammates who have yet to complete – or pursue – a college degree with Carvana KEYS.”

Carvana is The New Way to Buy a Car, providing customers with a national inventory of more than 20,000 vehicles that they can shop, finance and purchase, all in as little as 5 minutes from the comfort of home or on the go via their mobile device. Customers can also trade-in or sell their vehicle to Carvana by providing the VIN or plate number, answering a few questions, then get a real offer in just two minutes.

“Carvana is recognized for the innovative and creative way it is disrupting the traditional car-buying process,” said Vivek Sharma, CEO of InStride. “We’re pleased that they are showing the same initiative when it comes to creating a future-ready workforce with the Carvana KEYS program and we’re proud to work with them on this endeavor.”

InStride has agreements with a curated network of quality academic institutions in the United States, Latin America, Australia and Europe, including Arizona State University (ASU), City University of New York (CUNY), the University of Wisconsin, and the University of Washington.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 20,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s patented, automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About InStride

As the premier global provider of strategic enterprise education (SEE) programs, InStride enables employers to provide career-boosting degrees and certificates to their employees, through leading global academic institutions across the U.S., Mexico, Europe and Australia. InStride helps organizations achieve transformative business and social impact by unlocking the power of education, through advanced technology-enabled experiences for learners and corporate partners alike. For more information, please visit www.instride.com or follow InStride on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Carvana Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Carvana Launches Internal Tuition and Education Assistance Program Leading online auto retailer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) has launched Carvana KEYS (Keeping Education in Your Sight) to assist team members pursuing the completion of an undergraduate degree. Thousands at Carvana can now apply to pursue financial and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q4 2020 Index ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.12.20
2 Aktien, die ich beim nächsten Crash kaufe
21.12.20
Carvana Welcomes 2021 by Giving Vehicles to 21 Employees
21.12.20
Drei der heißesten Aktien für 2021, die jeder kennen sollte!
15.12.20
Im Schatten von Amazon: Lockdown befeuert Weihnachtsrallye der Geheimtipps: Oder kennen Sie Carvana oder Mercado Libre?
11.12.20
Carvana Continues Arkansas Growth, Bringing Pine Bluff The New Way to Buy a Car
10.12.20
Carvana Launches The New Way to Buy a Car in Hot Springs