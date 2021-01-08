Axos Bank Rewards Checking Named Best Checking Account for High Interest for Second Consecutive Year

Axos Bank offers customers the Best Checking Account for High Interest, and Axos also has the Best Robo-Advisor for Cash Management, personal finance website NerdWallet said this week in its annual recognition of the best in finance and investing .

It was the second straight year NerdWallet named Axos Bank Rewards Checking the Best Checking Account for High Interest.

“You can earn a generous APY with Rewards Checking for receiving direct deposits and using your debit card. There are no maintenance fees, either,” NerdWallet said.

When it comes to investing, NerdWallet touted the “low account management costs,” “customizable portfolios” and “goal-based planning tools” that Axos Bank’s affiliated investment arm, Axos Invest, offers customers.

“Axos Invest offers goal-based investing with an impressive amount of personalization,” NerdWallet said. “Its affiliate company, Axos Bank, offered the highest APY in our analysis.”

Beginning later this month, Axos Bank and Axos Invest features will be united, with customers being able to access both banking and investing with a convenient single sign-on whether on the mobile app or a web browser.

NerdWallet’s recognition was the latest in a string of awards and honors for Axos Bank. Just last month, the independent financial comparison website MyBankTracker.com named Rewards Checking one of the Best Checking Accounts for 2021. The month before, Rewards Checking was named Best Checking Account Overall and Best High-Interest Checking Account by personal finance website The Ascent as part of its Best-Of 2020 Awards.

About Axos

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide, digital-first bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners, as well as Axos Invest. With over $13 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Axos Financial’s wholly owned non-bank subsidiaries provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com. Axos Invest, Inc. Investment advisory services provided by Axos Invest, Inc., an SEC registered investment advisor. Brokerage services are provided by Axos Invest LLC, a member of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Axos Invest, Inc., and Axos Invest LLC are subsidiaries of Axos Financial, Inc. Investments with Axos Invest Inc., or Axos Invest LLC: ARE NOT DEPOSITS, ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED OR INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY; ARE NOT FDIC INSURED, MAY LOSE VALUE.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005102/en/