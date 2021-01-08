 

Axos Bank Rewards Checking Named Best Checking Account for High Interest for Second Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 14:05  |  43   |   |   

Axos Bank offers customers the Best Checking Account for High Interest, and Axos also has the Best Robo-Advisor for Cash Management, personal finance website NerdWallet said this week in its annual recognition of the best in finance and investing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005102/en/

It was the second straight year NerdWallet named Axos Bank Rewards Checking the Best Checking Account for High Interest.

“You can earn a generous APY with Rewards Checking for receiving direct deposits and using your debit card. There are no maintenance fees, either,” NerdWallet said.

When it comes to investing, NerdWallet touted the “low account management costs,” “customizable portfolios” and “goal-based planning tools” that Axos Bank’s affiliated investment arm, Axos Invest, offers customers.

“Axos Invest offers goal-based investing with an impressive amount of personalization,” NerdWallet said. “Its affiliate company, Axos Bank, offered the highest APY in our analysis.”

Beginning later this month, Axos Bank and Axos Invest features will be united, with customers being able to access both banking and investing with a convenient single sign-on whether on the mobile app or a web browser.

NerdWallet’s recognition was the latest in a string of awards and honors for Axos Bank. Just last month, the independent financial comparison website MyBankTracker.com named Rewards Checking one of the Best Checking Accounts for 2021. The month before, Rewards Checking was named Best Checking Account Overall and Best High-Interest Checking Account by personal finance website The Ascent as part of its Best-Of 2020 Awards.

About Axos

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide, digital-first bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners, as well as Axos Invest. With over $13 billion in assets, Axos Bank provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. Axos Financial’s wholly owned non-bank subsidiaries provide comprehensive securities clearing services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000 Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. For more information about Axos Bank, please visit www.axosbank.com. Axos Invest, Inc. Investment advisory services provided by Axos Invest, Inc., an SEC registered investment advisor. Brokerage services are provided by Axos Invest LLC, a member of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). Axos Invest, Inc., and Axos Invest LLC are subsidiaries of Axos Financial, Inc. Investments with Axos Invest Inc., or Axos Invest LLC: ARE NOT DEPOSITS, ARE NOT BANK GUARANTEED OR INSURED BY ANY GOVERNMENT AGENCY; ARE NOT FDIC INSURED, MAY LOSE VALUE.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Axos Bank Rewards Checking Named Best Checking Account for High Interest for Second Consecutive Year Axos Bank offers customers the Best Checking Account for High Interest, and Axos also has the Best Robo-Advisor for Cash Management, personal finance website NerdWallet said this week in its annual recognition of the best in finance and investing. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q4 2020 Index ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity