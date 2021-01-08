CarLotz Announces Approval of Merger Transaction by its Stockholders

CarLotz, Inc., (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today that it has successfully received the requisite approval from its stockholders (including approval by a supermajority of the minority stockholders) to complete the proposed merger with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (Nasdaq: ACAM). The closing of the proposed merger is still subject to satisfaction of certain other conditions, including approval of the proposed merger by the stockholders of Acamar Partners. Upon the consummation of the merger, CarLotz will become a public company.

Acamar Partners is scheduled to hold a stockholders meeting to approve the proposed merger on January 20, following which the transaction is expected to close on January 22. Upon the consummation of the merger, CarLotz will become a public company listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LOTZ.

About CarLotz, Inc.

CarLotz is a used vehicle consignment and Retail Remarketing business that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to access the previously unavailable retail sales channel while simultaneously providing buyers with prices that are, on average, below those of traditional dealerships. Our mission is to create the world’s greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing and selling model that offers a seamless omni-channel experience and comprehensive selection of vehicles while allowing for a fully contactless end-to-end e-commerce interface that enables no hassle buying and selling. Our proprietary Retail Remarketing technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables price and vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channel. Through our marketplace model, we generate significant value for both sellers and buyers through price, selection and experience. For more information, visit www.carlotz.com.