 

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of December 31, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, the Fund’s net assets were $292.2 million, and its net asset value per share was $20.96.

The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 556% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 323%.

 
As of December 31, 2020
 
Amount (millions) Per Share 
 
Investments

 $                   409.3

 $                 29.36

Cash and Cash Equivalents 

                          4.0

                      0.29

Other Assets

                        11.9

                      0.85

     Total Assets

 $                   425.2

 $                 30.50

 
Senior Notes*

 $                     76.1

 $                   5.46

Loans Outstanding*

                            -  

                          -  

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

                        55.0

                      3.94

Total Leverage

 $                   131.1

 $                   9.40

 
Income Tax Payable

 $                         -  

 $                       -  

Deferred Tax Liability

                            -  

                          -  

Other Liabilities

                          1.9

                      0.14

     Total Liabilities

 $                       1.9

 $                   0.14

 
     Net Assets

 $                   292.2

 $                 20.96

 
Outstanding Shares

13,942,046

 
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 556%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 323%.
 
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of  December 31, 2020)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments ***
Enterprise Products Partners LP

 $                     36.7

9.0%

MPLX LP

 $                     36.5

8.9%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

 $                     28.0

6.8%

Energy Transfer LP

 $                     27.2

6.6%

ONEOK Inc.

 $                     24.8

6.1%

Williams Cos. Inc.

 $                     22.7

5.5%

Targa Resources Corp.

 $                     22.4

5.5%

DCP Midstream LP

 $                     21.2

5.2%

Enbridge Inc.

 $                     16.9

4.1%

Kinder Morgan Inc.

 $                     15.4

3.8%

 $                   251.8

61.5%

 
**    Subject to change at any time
***   Percent of Total Equity Investments

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

On July 31, 2020, Franklin Resources acquired Legg Mason, Inc. (“Legg Mason”) in an all-cash transaction. As a result of the transaction, LMPFA and ClearBridge, previously wholly-owned subsidiaries of Legg Mason, became wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources.

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

CLEARBRIDGE MLP/COM NEW jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of December 31, 2020 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc. (NYSE: CEM) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of December 31, 2020. As of December 31, 2020, the Fund’s net assets …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
F5 to Acquire Volterra to Create the First Edge 2.0 Platform for Enterprises and Service Providers
DXC Technology Statement
American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations
Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. Updates Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
Achronix to List on Nasdaq Through Merger With ACE Convergence
Quidel Announces Preliminary Revenue for Fourth Quarter 2020; Will Present Virtually at 39th Annual ...
Hyliion Announces Results of Redemption of Public Warrants
The World’s First Video Game Tech ETF (GAMR) Announces Largest Contributors to Q4 2020 Index ...
Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity