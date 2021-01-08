 

Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference.

The fireside chat will be available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET Monday, January 11, 2021 on the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra Therapeutics website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead investigational compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target RASP (reactive aldehyde species), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease and result in cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A. Reproxalap is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. The company’s clinical pipeline also includes ADX-2191, a dihydrofolate reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 testing for proliferative vitreoretinopathy, and ADX-1612, a chaperome inhibitor in development for COVID-19 and ovarian cancer. For more information, visit https://www.aldeyra.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Positive Top-Line Symptom and Sign Results from Run-In Cohort of Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial in Dry Eye Disease
06.01.21
Aldeyra Therapeutics to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Top-Line Symptom, Redness, and Schirmer’s Test Results from Run-in Cohort of Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Trial
22.12.20
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Confirmation of Antiviral Activity of ADX-1612
17.12.20
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 2 Clinical Trials of ADX-629, a First-in-Class Orally Administered RASP Inhibitor, for the Treatment of COVID-19, Atopic Asthma, and Psoriasis

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
4
ALDEYRA Therapeutics Inc - Folgen angeborener Stoffwechselfehler heilen