Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) today announced that Todd C. Brady, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference.

The fireside chat will be available beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET Monday, January 11, 2021 on the Investors & Media section of the Aldeyra Therapeutics website at https://ir.aldeyra.com. The event will remain archived on the website for 90 days.