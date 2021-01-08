Wellcome Sanger Institute Increases Investment in PacBio Long-Read Sequencing to Support Darwin Tree of Life Research Initiative

MENLO PARK, Calif ., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (Nasdaq:PACB), a leading provider of high-quality, long-read sequencing platforms, today announced that the Wellcome Sanger Institute has committed to purchase seven new Sequel IIe Systems and upgrade its five existing Sequel II Systems to increase its long-read sequencing capabilities for projects including the Darwin Tree of Life (DToL; all eukaryotes in Britain and Ireland) and Aquatic Symbiosis Genomics (ASG; host-symbiont pairs) programs. Launched in October 2020, the Sequel IIe System is the company’s newest instrument evolution based on its Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology.

With 12 PacBio Sequel IIe Systems soon to be in operation, the Wellcome Sanger Institute runs one of the world’s largest SMRT Sequencing facilities. As part of its new investment, PacBio’s novel highly accurate long reads, known as HiFi reads, will be utilized for whole genome sequencing to contribute to high-quality de novo assemblies of reference genomes for many species. To date, PacBio HiFi sequencing has been employed for more than 300 genomes, including species such as the 2-spot ladybird, the blue-rayed limpet, and the red deer. The DToL project plans to sequence approximately 2,000 additional genomes as part of the first, two-year phase, generating reference genomes for about one-third of the families of organisms present in Britain and Ireland. The ASG project will produce 1,000 genome pairs from holobiont species. Plans also include expanding the use of the Sequel Systems for full-length RNA sequencing to catalog transcripts and isoforms for high-quality genome annotation.

“Genomics is transforming ecology, conservation, evolutionary biology, and biotechnology,” said Professor Mark Blaxter, Programme Lead for the Tree of Life programme at the Wellcome Sanger Institute. “We aim to produce genome assemblies for species across diversity of the highest per-base quality and chromosomal contiguity, assemblies that will stand as foundational references for future research and understanding. We work at scale: we do not have the luxury in this era of biodiversity loss to produce one genome at a time. The data from the fleet of Sequel IIe instruments will be critical to building our growing and open library of reference genomes.”