Duck Creek Technologies to Participate at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Jackowski, and Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Chippari, will present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference.



The Duck Creek presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Duck Creek investor relations website at https://ir.duckcreek.com/. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.