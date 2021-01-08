 

Osisko Development Closes Additional CDN $68.6 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Development Corp. ("Osisko Development" or the "Corporation") (ODV: TSX-V) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously-announced non-brokered private placement of 9,346,464 units of Osisko Development (the "Units") at a price of CDN$7.50 per Unit (or the U.S. dollar equivalent of US$5.75 per Unit) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately CDN$68.6 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (the "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Corporation at a price of CDN$10.00 per share (or the prevailing U.S. dollar equivalent at the time of exercise) on or prior to December 1, 2023.

Sean Roosen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Osisko Development stated"We are thrilled to have raised over CDN$200 million since October 2020 to capitalize Osisko Development. The proceeds that we've raised, coupled with our equity investments and expected near-term cash flows, forms the foundation of continued development of the Cariboo Gold Project. We thank our partners and the investment community for your support over the past couple of months to put Osisko Development in position to succeed out of the gate."

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to further develop the Cariboo Gold Project, advance the San Antonio gold project towards production and for general corporate purposes. All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date hereof. The Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Corporation intends to close a second tranche of the Offering, up to approximately CDN$12 million to accommodate additional interest for the Units on or about January 29, 2021.

Mr. Sean Roosen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation has subscribed for 13,000 Units under the Offering. Prior to the Offering, Mr. Roosen held 93,333 Common Shares, 46,666 Warrants and 267,400 options of the Corporation (the "Options"), representing approximately 0.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares prior the Offering (approximately 0.4% on a partially diluted basis). Subsequent to the Offering, Mr. Roosen holds 106,333 Common Shares, 53,166 Warrants and 267,400 Options, representing approximately 0.1% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares immediately following the Offering (approximately 0.3% on a partially diluted basis).

