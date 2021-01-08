 

Ocugen Inc. to Present at CTIC, HC Wainwright and Noble Capital Investor Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19, today announced that it will present at the 2021 CTIC 5th Healthcare Investment Summit being held on January 9-10, the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference being held on January 11-14, and the Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference being held on January 19-21.

Dr. Shankar Musunuri, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder will present virtually at all three conferences to provide an update on the development of Ocugen’s breakthrough modifier gene therapy, its novel biologic product candidate, and COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN for the US market. Dr. Musunuri will share Ocugen’s recent accomplishments and its plans to initiate four Phase 1/2 clinical trials within 1-2 years.

Presentation Details:

Conference: CTIC 5th Healthcare Investment Summit
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Saturday, January 9 – Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Time: On demand
Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ctic-5th-pre-jpm-healthcare-investment-su ...

Conference: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Monday, January 11 – Thursday, January 14, 2021
Time: On demand during conference beginning at 6 am EST on January 11
Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/e6cc3d68-15d4-435c-85b2-82deba0a807e

Conference: Noble Capital Markets 17th Annual Small and Microcap Investor Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date: Wednesday, January 20, 2021; Recording available on January 21
Time:   10:30 am EST – Track 1
Webcast Link: https://noble.mediasite.com/Mediasite/Play/0c739853fbf144548d1287c95d1 ...

About Ocugen, Inc.
Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases and develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Our breakthrough modifier gene therapy platform has the potential to treat multiple retinal diseases with one drug – “one to many” and our novel biologic product candidate aims to offer better therapy to patients with underserved diseases such as wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, please visit www.ocugen.com.

About COVAXIN
COVAXIN, India's COVID-19 vaccine candidate by Bharat Biotech is developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV). This inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio containment facility. COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated vaccine, manufactured in a vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses supplied. COVAXIN recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Indian government. Ocugen and Bharat Biotech recently entered into a binding letter of intent to co-develop COVAXIN for the US Market.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from our current expectations. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the risk factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Corporate Contact:
Ocugen, Inc.
Sanjay Subramanian
Chief Financial Officer
IR@Ocugen.com

Media Contact:
LaVoieHealthScience
Emmie Twombly
etwombly@lavoiehealthscience.com
+1 857-389-6042


