Royalty Pharma Announces 13% Dividend Increase

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that its board of directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.17 per class A share, reflecting a 13% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend over the previous quarter’s dividend.



The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021.