RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. to Participate in Upcoming January Virtual Investor Conferences
Glen Rock, N.J., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC Pink Market: RSPID) (“RespireRx” or the “Company”), a leader in the discovery and development of innovative
and revolutionary treatments to combat diseases caused by disruption of neuronal signaling, is pleased to announce that the Company’s senior management will participate in two virtual investor
conferences in January:
- Biotech Showcase 2021 Digital (January 11-15, 2021): RespireRx’s corporate video presentation is available to all registered conference delegates via the Biotech Showcase digital platform.
- BIO Partnering at JPM 2021 Digital (January 11-15, 2021): RespireRX’s company profile is available to all registered conference delegates via the JPM BIO One-on-One Partnering platform.
Our corporate presentation is available on our website at www.respirerx.com and at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_uWeSh_IRA&feature=youtu.be.
About RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.
The mission of the Company is to develop innovative and revolutionary treatments to combat disorders caused by disruption of neuronal signaling. We are developing treatment options that address conditions that affect millions of people, but for which there are limited or poor treatment options, including obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (“ADHD”) epilepsy, chronic pain, including inflammatory and neuropathic pain, recovery from spinal cord injury (“SCI”), as well as other areas of interest based on results of animal studies to date.
RespireRx is developing a pipeline of new drug products based on our broad patent portfolios across two distinct drug platforms, which the Company intends to formalize into distinct subsidiaries:
|(i)
|
ResolutionRx, our pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, is developing dronabinol, ∆-9-tetrahydocannabinol (∆-9-THC), a synthetic version of the naturally occurring substance in the cannabis
plant, for the treatment of OSA, a serious respiratory disorder that impacts an estimated 30 million people in the United States and for which there are no approved drug treatments.
Two Phase 2 clinical trials have been completed demonstrating the ability of dronabinol to significantly reduce the symptoms of OSA and, subject to raising sufficient financing (of which no assurance can be provided) and pending the outcome of an intended meeting with the FDA, RespireRx believes that it will be able to commence a pharmacokinetic study for a new formulation presently under development, to be followed by a Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of OSA with the new formulation. Because dronabinol is already FDA approved for the treatment of AIDS related anorexia and chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, the Company further believes that its re-purposing strategy would only require approval by the FDA of a 505(b)(2) new drug application (“NDA”), an efficient regulatory pathway that allows the use of publicly available data.
|(ii)
|
EndeavourRx, our neuromodulators platform, is developing ampakines and GABAkines, proprietary compounds that positively modulate (positive allosteric modulators or “PAMs”) AMPA-type glutamate
receptors and GABAA receptors, respectively. The Company holds exclusive licenses and owns patents and patent applications or rights thereto for certain families of chemical
compounds that claim the chemical structures and their uses in the treatment of a variety of disorders, as well as claims for novel uses of known drugs.
