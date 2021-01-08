Jounce Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that Jounce management will present at two upcoming investor conferences:



A webcast presentation will be available on demand during the conference, starting Monday, January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET. 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: A live webcast will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. ET.



A webcast of each presentation will be available by visiting “Events and Presentations” in the Investors and Media section of Jounce’s website at www.jouncetx.com. The webcasts will be archived for 30 days following the presentations.