 

TCR² Therapeutics Announces 2021 Strategic Priorities and Milestones

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.01.2021, 14:00  |  48   |   |   

- Additional data from ongoing gavo-cel Phase 1/2 trial to be presented in 1H21

- Identification of gavo-cel recommended Phase 2 dose and initiation of Phase 2 study expected in 2021

- Initial data from ongoing TC-110 Phase 1/2 trial anticipated in 2021

- IND for third program on track to file in 2021

- Preclinical data from allogeneic TRuC-T cell program targeting mesothelin anticipated in 2021

- Preclinical data presentations from new autologous TRuC-T cell programs anticipated in 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced its strategic priorities and anticipated upcoming milestones.

“In the past twelve months, we validated the clinical utility of our unique platform and demonstrated that our TRuC-T cells consistently deliver solid tumor regression in patients. Importantly, we are the first cell therapy company to show clinical activity in ovarian cancer. We are pleased that the significant progress across our entire pipeline positions us as a leader in the solid tumor field,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “We believe 2021 will be another pivotal year for TCR2, ending with three product candidates in clinical trials, most notably gavo-cel in Phase 2 trials for multiple solid tumor indications. We anticipate sharing our clinical progress at several medical conferences. We will also be presenting preclinical data on new autologous TRuC-T cell programs and, significantly, our allogeneic TRuC-T cell program targeting mesothelin. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, we remain focused on the execution of our strategic priorities and bringing meaningful therapies to cancer patients.”

2021 Strategic Priorities and Milestones

Gavo-cel: lead TRuC-T cell targeting mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

  • Additional safety, efficacy and translational data from Phase 1 dose escalation anticipated in first half of 2021, with data from additional non-mesothelioma patients
  • Identification of recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) expected in 2021
  • Initiation of Phase 2 expansion cohort anticipated in 2021

TC-110: TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia and aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TCR² Therapeutics Announces 2021 Strategic Priorities and Milestones - Additional data from ongoing gavo-cel Phase 1/2 trial to be presented in 1H21 - Identification of gavo-cel recommended Phase 2 dose and initiation of Phase 2 study expected in 2021 - Initial data from ongoing TC-110 Phase 1/2 trial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BioNTech Publishes Data on Novel mRNA Vaccine Approach to Treat Autoimmune Diseases in Science
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Top-line Results for Part 1 of Study 102 Evaluating SRP-9001, its ...
McPhy’s shareholders’s ordinary general meeting
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announces an extended Management Board coupled with a new Group ...
Bionano Genomics Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Valneva Reports FY 2020 Cash of Over €200 Million
Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation in Ohio
Cologne Higher Regional Court grants approval of capital increase
Titel
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
TCR² Therapeutics to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
13.12.20
TCR² Announces RECIST Response in Ovarian Cancer from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trial of TC-210 in Treatment Refractory Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors
11.12.20
TCR² Therapeutics to Announce Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of TC-210 in Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.12.20
15
TCR² Therapeutics - CAR-T Therapien