TCR² Therapeutics Announces 2021 Strategic Priorities and Milestones

- IND for third program on track to file in 2021

- Preclinical data from allogeneic TRuC-T cell program targeting mesothelin anticipated in 2021

- Preclinical data presentations from new autologous TRuC-T cell programs anticipated in 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced its strategic priorities and anticipated upcoming milestones.

“In the past twelve months, we validated the clinical utility of our unique platform and demonstrated that our TRuC-T cells consistently deliver solid tumor regression in patients. Importantly, we are the first cell therapy company to show clinical activity in ovarian cancer. We are pleased that the significant progress across our entire pipeline positions us as a leader in the solid tumor field,” said Garry Menzel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of TCR2 Therapeutics. “We believe 2021 will be another pivotal year for TCR2, ending with three product candidates in clinical trials, most notably gavo-cel in Phase 2 trials for multiple solid tumor indications. We anticipate sharing our clinical progress at several medical conferences. We will also be presenting preclinical data on new autologous TRuC-T cell programs and, significantly, our allogeneic TRuC-T cell program targeting mesothelin. Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, we remain focused on the execution of our strategic priorities and bringing meaningful therapies to cancer patients.”

2021 Strategic Priorities and Milestones

Gavo-cel: lead TRuC-T cell targeting mesothelin-positive non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Additional safety, efficacy and translational data from Phase 1 dose escalation anticipated in first half of 2021, with data from additional non-mesothelioma patients

Identification of recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) expected in 2021

Initiation of Phase 2 expansion cohort anticipated in 2021



TC-110: TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia and aggressive or indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma.