Capstone Infrastructure Corporation Announces the Acquisition of a Portfolio of Wind Projects in Ontario

Capstone acquired the projects with a combination of equity and non-recourse project debt with MUFG Bank, Ltd., Canada Branch and Associated Bank, N.A. The four facilities average 14 years remaining on their power purchase agreements and will be operated and maintained by Capstone’s in-house operations and maintenance team.

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Infrastructure Corporation (TSX: CSE.PR.A) (the "Corporation" or "Capstone") is pleased to announce its acquisition of 29 MW of operating wind projects, known as the Springwood, Whittington, Napier and Sumac Ridge wind facilities from wpd Europe GmbH (“wpd”).

“These projects are an excellent addition to Capstone’s portfolio, with long-life contracts, located in close proximity to several of our existing wind farms which utilize the same Senvion MM92 wind turbines. This acquisition furthers our strategy of leveraging Capstone’s operational and financing capabilities to responsibly grow the business,” David Eva, Chief Executive Officer, Capstone.

