Acacia Communications Terminates Merger Agreement
MAYNARD, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACIA) today announced that it has elected to terminate its merger agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc., effective immediately. The proposed merger, announced in July 2019, was conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals within the timeframe contemplated by the merger agreement. Because approval of the Chinese government’s State Administration for Market Regulation was not received within the timeframe contemplated by the merger agreement, Acacia did not have an obligation to close the merger before the arrival of the January 8, 2021 extended end date. As such, Acacia exercised its right to terminate the proposed transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.
Cisco has informed Acacia that it may dispute Acacia’s right to have terminated the merger agreement. Acacia intends to defend any such claims.
Acacia plans to host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss recent developments and certain preliminary unaudited financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 11, 2021. The live audio webcast of the call can be accessed at the Acacia Communications Investor Relations website at http://ir.acacia-inc.com. The U.S. dial-in for the call is (877) 407-8293 (or (201) 689-8349 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to be joined to the Acacia Communications call. A replay of the conference call will be available until January 18, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Acacia Communications’ Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 for non-U.S. callers). The replay access code is 13714805.
About Acacia Communications
Acacia Communications develops, manufactures and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity and cost. By implementing optical interconnect technology in a silicon-based platform, a process Acacia Communications refers to as the “siliconization of optical interconnect,” Acacia Communications is able to offer products at higher speeds and density with lower power consumption, that meet the needs of cloud and service providers and can be easily integrated in a cost-effective manner with existing network equipment. www.acacia-inc.com.
