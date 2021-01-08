Acacia Communications Terminates Merger Agreement

MAYNARD, Mass., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acacia Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACIA) today announced that it has elected to terminate its merger agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc., effective immediately. The proposed merger, announced in July 2019, was conditioned on the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals within the timeframe contemplated by the merger agreement. Because approval of the Chinese government’s State Administration for Market Regulation was not received within the timeframe contemplated by the merger agreement, Acacia did not have an obligation to close the merger before the arrival of the January 8, 2021 extended end date. As such, Acacia exercised its right to terminate the proposed transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement.

Cisco has informed Acacia that it may dispute Acacia’s right to have terminated the merger agreement. Acacia intends to defend any such claims.