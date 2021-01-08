 

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to $12 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it has increased its previously announced bought deal financing to 24,000,000 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of $12,000,000 (the “Offering”).

The Offering is being conducted by a syndicate of underwriters led by PI Financial Corp. (the “Lead Underwriter”) and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., and Echelon Wealth Partners (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”). The Units will be offered by way of short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a “Common Share”) and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each such full warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.70 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for increase of long-term Bitcoin investment holdings, Netcoins advertising and promotion, and working capital.

The Company will grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days after and including the closing date of the Offering, which may be exercised for Common Shares, Warrants or a combination thereof. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 28, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell securities, nor is it a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. No securities may be sold nor may be offered prior to obtaining all the receipts for the final prospectus from each of the provinces of Canada (other than Quebec).

THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “U.S. SECURITIES ACT”) OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.

Disclaimer

