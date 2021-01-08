 

ShotSpotter to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.

ShotSpotter management is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 13-14. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact ShotSpotter’s IR team at SSTI@gatewayir.com.   

About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement officials to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 100 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter’s CrimeCenter investigative case management software helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

Company Contact:
Mary Hentges, Interim CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
mhentges@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com


