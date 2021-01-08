ShotSpotter to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2021

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, has been invited to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference, which is being held virtually on January 11-15, 2021.



ShotSpotter management is scheduled to present on Thursday, January 14 at 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held on Wednesday and Thursday, January 13-14. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.