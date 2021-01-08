Dr. Reddy's to Release Q3 FY 21 Results on January 29th, 2021

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, NSEIFSC: DRREDDY) will announce results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Friday, January 29 th , 2021 after the Board Meeting.

Event Date and Time Medium Release of financial results January 29th, after the Board Meeting Stock Exchange, Media, Company website, Business wire, Email Press meet presentation Will be available on the Company’s website Company’s website www.drreddys.com Earnings Call January 29th, 5:30 PM IST / 7:00 AM EST Hosted by the Company (Details below) Playback of Earnings Call After the earnings call till February 5th, 2021 Details below Transcript of the Earnings call Will be available on the Company’s website Company’s website www.drreddys.com

Earnings Call

Following the release, the management of the Company will host an earnings call to discuss the Company’s financial performance. (Dial In and other details given below)

Play Back

The play back will be available after the earnings call, till February 5th, 2021. For play back dial in phone No: +91 22 7194 5757 | +91 22 6663 5757, and Playback Code is 37918.

Conference Joining Information

Option 1: Express Join with DiamondPass

Pre-register with the below link and join without waiting for the operator.

https://services.choruscall.in/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confir ...