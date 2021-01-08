Chilled Beam System Market worth $298 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Chilled Beam System Market with COVID-19 impact by Design (Active, Passive, Multi-Service), Business (New Construction, Renovation), Application (Commercial Offices, Educational Institutions, Healthcare, Hotels), Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to reach USD 298 million by 2025 from USD 203 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Increasing need for energy savings coupled with various benefits offered by chilled beam systems such as thermal comfort, floor to floor savings, and improved air quality over traditional HVAC systems are expected to drive the chilled beam system market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing need for a reduction in the building lifecycle cost would expand the scale and scope of the chilled beam market.

Active chilled beam segment to hold the largest size of the chilled beam system market from 2020 to 2025

The active chilled beam segment is expected to dominate the chilled beam system market over the forecast period. Active chilled beam contains an integral air supply which allows the primary air to pass through nozzles and induce the air from the space to rise up through the cooling coil. This induction process allows an active chilled beam to provide a higher cooling capacity than a passive chilled beam and also helps to prevent condensation by maintaining a trade-off between temperature and latent load. Therefore, active chilled beams are being more commonly used in several applications.

The chilled beam system market for the hotels application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Chilled beam systems offer energy-efficient thermal comfort to occupants. These solutions provide the desired comfort to guests and react to changes in occupancy by quickly changing the room temperature. They also provide comfort features such as guest room air heating and cooling control, adjustment of individual room temperature set-point, and reduced airflow. This makes the chilled beam system as one of the most suitable indoor environment systems for hotels.