 

Chilled Beam System Market worth $298 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.01.2021, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Chilled Beam System Market with COVID-19 impact by Design (Active, Passive, Multi-Service), Business (New Construction, Renovation), Application (Commercial Offices, Educational Institutions, Healthcare, Hotels), Geography - Global Forecasts to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to reach USD  298 million by 2025 from USD  203 million in 2020 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Increasing need for energy savings coupled with various benefits offered by chilled beam systems such as thermal comfort, floor to floor savings, and improved air quality over traditional HVAC systems are expected to drive the chilled beam system market during the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing need for a reduction in the building lifecycle cost would expand the scale and scope of the chilled beam market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=250787530

Active chilled beam segment to hold the largest size of the chilled beam system market from 2020 to 2025

The active chilled beam segment is expected to dominate the chilled beam system market over the forecast period. Active chilled beam contains an integral air supply which allows the primary air to pass through nozzles and induce the air from the space to rise up through the cooling coil. This induction process allows an active chilled beam to provide a higher cooling capacity than a passive chilled beam and also helps to prevent condensation by maintaining a trade-off between temperature and latent load. Therefore, active chilled beams are being more commonly used in several applications.

The chilled beam system market for the hotels application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Chilled beam systems offer energy-efficient thermal comfort to occupants. These solutions provide the desired comfort to guests and react to changes in occupancy by quickly changing the room temperature. They also provide comfort features such as guest room air heating and cooling control, adjustment of individual room temperature set-point, and reduced airflow. This makes the chilled beam system as one of the most suitable indoor environment systems for hotels.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chilled Beam System Market worth $298 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Chilled Beam System Market with COVID-19 impact by Design (Active, Passive, Multi-Service), Business (New Construction, Renovation), Application (Commercial Offices, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SoftBank's SVF Investment Corp. Announces Pricing of $525 Million Initial Public Offering
EQT and Verdane announce intention to merge FocusVision and Confirmit
Casino Management Systems Market worth $13.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Precious Metals E-waste Recovery Market worth $11.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
The Promotion Article of Mountain Huangshan: Reality Transcends the Dream was published on the website of Russian newspaper
'Powerless' teens at breaking point as UK enters third lockdown: Bupa experts urge parents to stay vigilant to mental health warning signs and seek help
Frost & Sullivan Experts Unveil the Top 5 Growth Opportunities for Energy & Environment in 2021
Conveyor System Market worth $10.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Inspection Machines Market worth $871 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
China Report ASEAN presents the story of a millennial university graduate and her career choice as ...
Titel
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
Endo Launches Authorized Generic Version of Amitiza (lubiprostone) Capsules in the United States
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments