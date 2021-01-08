DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast

NORMA Group SE: Preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for financial year 2020



08-Jan-2021 / 14:36 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Maintal, January 8, 2021 - NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group") announces its preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for the financial year 2020.



Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Group sales for the financial year 2020 will be at around EUR 950 million. This relates to an organic decline in sales of around 12.3% (previously guidance: organic sales decline of around 16%).



This was mainly due to the significant recovery in the Engineered Joining Technology (EJT) area in all three regions at the end of the year.



All other forecast components announced in the ad hoc announcement on October 20, 2020, continue to apply unchanged.







Contact:

Andreas Trösch

Vice President Investor Relations, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com

Phone: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 741 Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



NORMA Group will publish the preliminary figures for the full year 2020 on February 17, 2021.

08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

