 

DGAP-Adhoc NORMA Group SE: Preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for financial year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.01.2021, 14:36  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast
NORMA Group SE: Preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for financial year 2020

08-Jan-2021 / 14:36 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maintal, January 8, 2021 - NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group") announces its preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for the financial year 2020.

Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Group sales for the financial year 2020 will be at around EUR 950 million. This relates to an organic decline in sales of around 12.3% (previously guidance: organic sales decline of around 16%).

This was mainly due to the significant recovery in the Engineered Joining Technology (EJT) area in all three regions at the end of the year.

All other forecast components announced in the ad hoc announcement on October 20, 2020, continue to apply unchanged.



Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Vice President Investor Relations, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 741
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

NORMA Group will publish the preliminary figures for the full year 2020 on February 17, 2021.
 

08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159375

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1159375  08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159375&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetNORMA Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc NORMA Group SE: Preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for financial year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast NORMA Group SE: Preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for financial year 2020 08-Jan-2021 / 14:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: EIN AUFREGENDES JAHR ZEICHNET SICH AB WÄHREND NOUVEAU MONDE MIT DER PRODUKTION VON ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG plant bezugsrechtslose Barkapitalerhöhung
EQS-News: u-blox AG: STATEMENT REGARDING TELIT COMMUNICATIONS PLC ('Telit')
DGAP-Adhoc: Norddeutsche Steingut Aktiengesellschaft: Norddeutsche Steingut AG verkauft das Firmengrundstück ...
DGAP-Adhoc: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG intends to launch a capital increase against cash without ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE publishes preliminary results for Q4 2020 and fiscal year 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen für Q4 2020 und das Geschäftsjahr ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SunMirror AG: SunMirror AG Plans CHF 70 Million Raise to Fuel Growth
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Acquires Digital Health Provider SMARTPATIENT.
DGAP-Adhoc: MLP SE: MLP in Verhandlungen über Erwerb von RVM
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Eigenbestand an Kryptowährungen knackt die 100-Millionen-Euro-Marke
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:37 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: Vorläufiger, ungeprüfter Konzernumsatz für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
14:36 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: NORMA Group SE: Vorläufiger, ungeprüfter Konzernumsatz für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
21.12.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Norma Group auf 'Buy'
14.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: NORMA Group SE (deutsch)
10.12.20
DZ BANK belässt Norma Group auf 'Kaufen'
10.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax holt Nachmittagsverluste teils wieder auf
10.12.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Kaum verändert - EZB-Maßnahmen bewegen Dax nicht