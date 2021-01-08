DGAP-Adhoc NORMA Group SE: Preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for financial year 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 08.01.2021, 14:36 | 31 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Change in Forecast
Maintal, January 8, 2021 - NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group") announces its preliminary, unaudited Group sales figure for the financial year 2020.
Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, Group sales for the financial year 2020 will be at around EUR 950 million. This relates to an organic decline in sales of around 12.3% (previously guidance: organic sales decline of around 16%).
This was mainly due to the significant recovery in the Engineered Joining Technology (EJT) area in all three regions at the end of the year.
All other forecast components announced in the ad hoc announcement on October 20, 2020, continue to apply unchanged.
Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Vice President Investor Relations, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 741
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
NORMA Group will publish the preliminary figures for the full year 2020 on February 17, 2021.
08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6181 6102 741
|Fax:
|+49 6181 6102 7641
|E-mail:
|ir@normagroup.com
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1H8BV3
|WKN:
|A1H8BV
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1159375
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1159375 08-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0